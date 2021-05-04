Inflammation is a response produced by the body in order to fight infection and disease. When inflammation occurs, white blood cells and other substances such as cytokines are released in order to fight infections caused by bacteria or other foreign objects. Some signs of inflammation include pain, redness, heat and swelling. During times of stress, inflammation can become chronic. Molecules called “free radicals” are released in the body during times of stress and they can cause tissue damage and even cell death. Some examples of diseases that are related to inflammation include rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, psoriasis and cancer.
In order to avoid inflammation becoming a chronic issue, besides medication, one of the best tools that can be used for protection is the anti-inflammatory diet. This diet mainly consists of foods high in antioxidants which are compounds that help protect against inflammation and destroy free radicals.
Now you are probably asking yourself, what are the best foods to eat that can help protect against chronic inflammation? These include fiber which is found in whole grains, fruits and vegetables. These include both soluble and insoluble sources of fiber which will help lower markers of inflammation. Increasing your intake of cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli and cauliflower can also help reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cancer. Foods such as salmon, chia seeds and flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that help in protecting against arthritis and heart disease. Many research studies have found that patients with rheumatoid arthritis who consume high amounts omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the amount of corticosteroid medication needed. Consuming more food sources of unsaturated fats as opposed to saturated fat will also assist in reducing some of the biomarkers that cause inflammation in our bodies.
If you are having some symptoms of inflammation or have a family history of any chronic inflammation disease, it is a great idea to consume more foods that are rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients.
