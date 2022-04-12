April is Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) awareness month. This is a developmental disorder that is marked by poor levels of communication, interaction, and repetitive behavioral patterns. Many children with autism need support with their daily activities. Some of the most common symptoms include avoiding eye contact, not understanding directions, using facial expressions that are not matched to what they are saying.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 44 children in the U.S. have been identified with ASD.
Repetitive behaviors can affect their eating habits and food choices which can lead to limited food selection, not consuming enough food, and constipation. There are some practices that can help prevent nutritional deficiencies on children with ASD. These include keeping a food diary that determines the amount of micronutrient and macronutrient intake, evaluate texture of food since many patients are picky eaters, and let children pick their own foods and involve them with meal preparation.
Many of these children do have a leaky gut and do need to follow special diets such as gluten and casein free. Some food choices in the gluten free diet include plain rice, buckwheat, and quinoa. Food choices from the casein free diet are soy products that are fortified with calcium and rice milk.
Overweight and obesity are common conditions on ASD patients. Prevention practices include providing low calorie beverages, reduce intake of highly processed foods, increase fiber intake, keep meal time schedules, and increase physical activity.
It is important to understand that all patients with ASD can have different signs and symptoms. The best approach to provide nutritional support, is to teach providers and help them understand the challenges that patients have related to food options and habits. Nutritional interventions should be applied as early as possible in order to improve their quality of life.
