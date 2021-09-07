Dietitians have a wide scope of practice. Some of us are clinical like those in hospitals and dialysis clinics; some of us work in food service in schools, universities and institutions like prisons, hospitals and group homes; some are community-based such as educators or those working mainly with outpatient services; and many are in research. Those are just some of the most common. You may find dietitians in places like wineries, restaurants, insurance companies and gyms.
But even in the clinical setting, we have a variety of responsibilities. We often do inpatient education for people who had heart surgery, or have uncontrolled or newly diagnosed diseases such as diabetic and kidney disease. We can manage diets and nutrition support feedings, and even get to help monitor babies’ growth in the NICU.
One of the biggest things we look for in the hospital is malnutrition. Up to 50% of the worldwide population is either malnourished or at risk for becoming malnourished. Some people may come into the hospital malnourished due to inability to cook for themselves or to purchase groceries. Others have diseases that have caused them to lose significant weight and make them unable to take in enough calories. Sometimes people become malnourished in the hospital.
Patients can often be too medically unstable to be safe to feed, so they may go days without getting adequate nutrition. Yes, we can provide some nutrition support via IVs and such, but typically, that is not always enough to meet some patients’ needs. As clinical hospital dietitians, we focus on trying to get adequate nutrition into a patient as soon as possible.
We may work with the speech therapist, nurses and doctors to determine if a diet is appropriate for a patient or if they should rely on nutrition support such as tube feeding or parenteral nutrition via an intravenous line until it is safe for them to eat by mouth. There are many supplements out there that we may encourage patients to try. And most of us dietitians, at some point in our career, have tried all of the supplements we encourage patients to consume.
The biggest indicators of malnutrition are not necessarily indicated in lab work. Unintentional weight loss of more than 5% of usual body weight over 30 days, or more than 7.5% in 90 days, or even greater than 10% in 180 days are indicators of malnutrition. Other indicators are decreased food intake, muscle wasting, fat wasting and even things like fluid retention, or edema. These are things that the dietitians will check for and monitor in the hospital and try to resolve or improve.
Dietitians are not just in the hospital to take your meal preferences; we are there to try to boost your nutritional status to the best of our ability.
Improving malnutrition has been shown to improve functionality and quality of life.
SOURCES: Barker LA, et al. Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2011;8(2):514-527; Cawood AL et al. Systematic review and meta-analysis of the effects of high protein oral nutritional supplements. Ageing Research Reviews 2012; 11: 278-296
