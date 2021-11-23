Cranberries are native to North America and are grown in the northern United States, Canada and Chile. They are harvested from mid-September through early November. Fall is the best time to purchase fresh cranberries. They can be refrigerated for up to two months or frozen for up to a year. Fresh cranberries should be firm to the touch and unwrinkled.
Cranberries are naturally tart, and usually presweetened, such as Craisins. They are added to salads, desserts and casseroles. There are many flavors of cranberry juice on the market as well. Cranberries are also available in capsule form as a nutritional supplement.
Cranberries have been used for years as a preventative measure in curbing urinary tract infections. Cranberries are a natural source of antioxidants. The unusual A-type proanthocyanidins help inhibit harmful bacteria from sticking to cells in the body. The National Kidney Foundations recommend drinking one glass of cranberry juice per day to prevent urinary tract infections.
Cranberries also contain high amounts of fiber, manganese, Vitamin C, vital B vitamins, Vitamin E, and phytonutrients.
An alternate to the traditional canned jellied cranberry for your Thanksgiving dinner might be:
Cranberry Orange Chutney
3 – 4 small oranges
4 cups cranberries
2 cups. sugar
1 cup apple, chopped
½ cup seedless raisins
½ cup orange juice or water
¼ cup chopped walnuts
1 Tbls. vinegar
½ tsp. ginger
½ tsp. cinnamon
Peel oranges and cut into small segments. Combine all ingredients into a 3 quart sauce pan and cook until cranberries pop and the mixture is thick. Cool. This will keep well in the refrigerator.
For those that should not consume such high amounts of carbohydrates/sugar, here is a low-glycemic cranberry-orange sauce recipe:
Fresh Cranberry Orange Relish
24 oz. (2 12 oz. bags) cranberries
1 whole navel orange
1/8 – 1/4 tsp. pure stevia or 2 ½ - 3 Tbls. sugar substitute (to taste)
Wash and drain your cranberries. Measure out 4 cups. Wash and dry the navel orange. Grate the rind (the orange part) being careful not to zest the pith (the thick white part of the peel). Peel the rest of the rind from the orange and break the orange into sections, cutting in half and removing any seeds. Toss orange into a blender. Add stevia, or sugar substitute. Add cranberries. Turn on high, use pulse feature if needed. Once you see mounds forming, the relish is done. Pour into a 4 cup glass container for storage.
Other ways you can use cranberries include making a homemade trail mix with unsalted nuts, seed and dried cranberries; add frozen cranberries to a smoothie; use fresh cranberries in a dessert or muffin recipe; or use dried cranberries in oatmeal or a salad.
Important to note: People who use the blood thinning medication Warfarin (Coumadin) should not suddenly increase their intake of cranberry products as it’s anticlotting effects could lead to increased bleeding. Cranberry products may also lead to a higher excretion of oxalate in the urine, which could promote the forming of calcium oxalate kidney stones. Individuals with a history of kidney stones may want to limit their cranberry intake or speak to their healthcare provider before increasing their intake of cranberry products.
