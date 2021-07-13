Dementia is a term that is not technically a disease, but it is often a symptom of many other diseases. Mayo Clinic indicates that dementia is a group of symptoms related to memory loss. Symptoms may include actual memory loss, difficulty finding words, difficulty completing tasks or problem solving, problems planning and overall confusion. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states nearly 5 million adults (over age 65) were estimated to have dementia in 2014 and that number is expected to grow to 14 million in 2060.
So how does dementia relate to diet and nutrition? Well, there is no specific diet to ward off dementia. However, the Mayo Clinic website indicates that studies find that those who follow the Mediterranean diet are less likely to be diagnosed with dementia.
The unhealthier the diet, the more likely dementia may occur. This is related to the unhealthy fats and sugars, which can cause plaque buildup not only in our heart vessels but also in our brains.
The Mediterranean diet is touted as an anti-inflammatory diet. It’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats. The Mediterranean diet is full of antioxidants that can help prevent many diseases. Mayo Clinic also states there is a strong correlation between exercise and dementia. A lack of exercise can increase the risk of dementia, so make a strong effort to put in those 30 to 60 minutes of exercise a day.
If you or a family member has already been diagnosed, there are things you can do nutritionally. There are some eating challenges that may occur with dementia patients.
The appetite triggers may not be working well either, so they may not want to eat at mealtime. People with dementia can have difficulty focusing and lose interest in eating quickly. So, using non-patterned plates, turning off the TV and serving the meal at the table are all suggestions provided by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Coordination skills, or using utensils to cut foods and feed oneself, may decline. Modifying textures of food may make it easier for the person to feed themselves. Using finger foods can often encourage intake — this way utensils don’t even have to be used.
If you are helping take care of a family member, make sure that they have food to eat, and you may need to help encourage the partaking of the food. If left to themselves, they may think they already ate, or they may lose the ability to cook for themselves.
Weight maintenance can be a problem. Keeping easy-to-open, appealing snacks in the house can often help. Some people with dementia may benefit from oral supplements/shakes.
As a person with dementia, or having family with dementia, be aware of these challenges and take steps to prevent yourself or your loved one from declining nutritionally.
