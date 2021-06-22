Summer is finally here. Now everyone is heading to the beaches, lakes, rivers and pools to combat the sweltering heat.
As a 20-something-year-old woman, my Instagram and other social media sites are filled with “influencers” (another word for paid actors) promoting detox diets, juice cleanses, fasting, and “resets.” For many people, the idea of bathing suit season is intimidating. Let me start off by saying that all bodies are bathing suit bodies, and you do not need to “detox” to wear one.
So the claims behind these detox diets are that they will “rid your body of toxins, wastes and reset your metabolism.” Our bodies already come with an amazing detoxifying system called your liver and kidneys. Your liver and kidneys do a great job of eliminating toxins from your body and they do not need your help doing it. We can keep our liver healthy and able to do its job by consuming plenty of water, exercising, limiting alcohol intake and added sugars, and of course, eating a healthy balanced diet.
Drinking “detox tea” or juice for several days will not help in “resetting your metabolism.” You may lose some weight initially, but this is due to consuming too little of calories (and usually consuming far too little protein). This weight loss is also due to loss of water, which will come back once you go back to eating your typical diet.
You can maintain a healthy metabolism by not skipping meals, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and drinking more water.
So do we really need all these detox teas, juice cleanses and supplements to stay healthy or lose unwanted weight? The short answer is absolutely not. Let’s stick to eating a nutritious and balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, proteins (plant-based or not), mostly complex carbohydrates and, again, plenty of water.
