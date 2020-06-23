If 2020 could be described in a word, most of us would probably choose ‘chaos’. This year has challenged and stretched us as individuals and as a society. For most of us accustomed to our routines and habits, social distancing and self-quarantine proved especially challenging. From stocking up on unhealthy snacks to reduced physical activity, many of us are carrying around the dreaded “Quarantine 15” and wondering how this happened. The quickest answer – many of us used emotional eating to cope.
Emotional eating is simply eating food – usually unhealthy food – to make one feel better. Although it can generate positive emotions and a temporary satiety, the emotions that triggered the behavior in the first place are not removed. And those emotions crop back up, turning emotional eating into a vicious cycle. It begins with something happening to upset you. In response, you feel the overwhelming urge to eat, which typically results in overindulging. After overindulging, guilt sets in. Guilt turns into further upset, which can begin the cycle all over again.
Are you an emotional eater? Do you find yourself eating more when you are feeling stressed? Do you eat when you aren’t hungry? Do you reward yourself with food? Do you feel powerless or out of control around food?
Emotional hunger can easily be mistaken for physical hunger, but there are ways to tell them apart. Emotional hunger comes on suddenly, feeling overwhelming or urgent. Physical hunger comes on gradually. Emotional hunger craves specific comfort foods, usually junk food or sugary snacks. When you are physically hungry, almost anything sounds good. Emotional hunger isn’t satisfied once you are full. The comfort food tastes so good that you can’t seem to stop eating it. At that point, the emotional eating leads to regret, guilt or shame.
The most common reasons for emotion eating are stress, suppressing emotions, boredom or feeling unfulfilled or emotionally empty. When we are stressed, our body releases cortisol, a natural hormone. Cortisol triggers cravings for salty, sweet and fried foods – the foods we tend to reach for to give that burst of energy. Emotional eating is also a way that we can postpone dealing with the uncomfortable emotions of anger, fear, sadness, anxiety, loneliness, resentment, shame and overall dissatisfaction with life.
So how can we reframe these habits? First, stop and think; why am I reaching for this food? Can I wait five minutes before eating it? While waiting for five minutes, ask yourself what you are feeling in that moment. If you’re depressed or lonely, call a friend or play with your pet. If you’re anxious, expend some nervous energy by dancing to your favorite song or taking a brisk walk. If you’re exhausted, treat yourself with a hot cup of herbal tea or a warm bath. If you’re bored, read a good book, watch a comedy show, explore the outdoors, or turn to an activity you enjoy.
When you’re physically strong, relaxed, and well rested, you’re better able to handle the curveballs that life inevitably throws your way. Make daily exercise a priority. Aim for eight hours of sleep every night. Make time for relaxation. Connect with others. No matter how chaotic the world around us may seem, and how powerless we may feel in the face of our emotions in response to it, small steps in the right direction will help you make a positive change in your outlook – and your waistline.
