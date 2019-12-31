A new year comes with resolutions aimed toward making positive changes in your life. Most often, those resolutions revolve around health – particularly weight loss.
January is known as the busiest time of year for gyms filled with those who set lofty goals that are tough to maintain. This is also a common time for individuals to start fad diets that promote rapid weight loss that aren’t as successful in the long term.
This new year, shift the focus away from weight and create resolutions to improve overall health that help prevent or manage health issues such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease. Set yourself up for success by creating multiple small goals that keep you motivated and aren’t dramatically different from what you may be used to.
Fad diets can be enticing because they can be a “quick fix” to lose weight. However, these diets often require individuals to restrict or only eat specific foods that can’t provide 100% of the vitamins and minerals the body needs to remain healthy. Fad diets can be difficult to maintain long term because they can be vastly different from what people are used to eating on a daily basis. This typically increases cravings for foods not included in these diets and can lead to loss of interest, noting the diet difficult to maintain for more than a few weeks. This is similar with exercise when jumping straight into a new routine vastly different from previous habits. This works for some people, but many struggle to keep to the routine and maintain motivation.
Try something different this new year and work on setting several smaller goals that can help you achieve a large goal throughout the year – remember, you have 12 months to do this. Making small changes to your current diet to promote healthier habits can be done over time.
If you’re wanting to cut back on excess sugar, reduce the amount of soda, juice or sweet tea you drink throughout the week, one at a time, and reach for a bottle of water instead.
If you’re in the habit of snacking on foods that aren’t providing quality nutrients, minimize which snacks you restock and work on eating them less often. Take it one step further and swap some of your snacks with fresh fruits or vegetables.
Focus less on calories and more on balancing your plate at mealtimes. Fill half your plate with any variety of fruit and colorful vegetables, a quarter of your plate with lean protein and the remainder with a serving of whole grain starch. When in doubt, reference the MyPlate Model.
Create a manageable gym routine based on your usual schedule. Work on consistently going once a week, then slowly work your way up to two to three times a week. Gyms can be overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the variety of equipment available, so work with a trainer who can introduce you to proper use of equipment and a routine that fits your needs.
Although excess weight is a growing concern in the U.S., approaching overall health in a manner that shifts the focus toward preventing or managing diseases can prove to have far better results. Dramatic changes in diet can be tough to maintain, so try to make small changes that can benefit your health beyond weight loss.
Most often, these changes can still lead to weight loss. While it may not be the instant results many people seek, goals can still be achieved in a reasonable amount of time.
