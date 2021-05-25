Memorial Day weekend tends to embrace the start of summer. Many turn to barbecuing for their celebration. If one is a novice at the barbecue pit, the results could include overcooked and over-processed foods that don’t satisfy anyone’s palate — nor are the foods healthy.
Grilling meats at a high heat can cause carcinogens (cancer-causing substances called polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, PAHs, and heterocyclic amines, HCAs). Therefore, use a grill thermometer and cook at temperatures below 325 degrees (above that temperature, HCAs start to form).
Use herbs in rubs or marinades. This adds great flavor to the meat and can limit the amount of HCAs that form. Choose leaner types of meat, such as loin or round cuts of red meat and pork, skinless chicken, or fish. You can grill vegetables such as asparagus, zucchini and summer squash as well. Grill vegetables off to the side and not over the area of high heat.
Keep your grill at least 10 feet away from your house; to eliminate fire hazards, clean your grill regularly so there is no grease or fat build-up; keep decorations away from your grill; and keep a spray bottle of water near to put out small flareups of fire. If you are new at grilling, you may want to have a fire extinguisher within reach in case the fire gets larger than what the spray bottle of water can handle.
Traditional side dishes at barbecues can be tweaked to be made healthier as well.
