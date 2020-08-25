August is Kids Eat Right Month. As children are returning to school, let’s discuss some ways to keep our offspring healthy and keep their minds sharp.
Kids are all about having fun. So why not make it fun to eat right and stay active. Parents and caregivers can set a great example for the whole family by creating a healthy environment at home. Here are some ideas of how to make being healthy fun:
- Move every day. Kids need 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous active play each day.
- Enjoy family meals together. This is important for improving family health and bonding. Provide calm, pleasant meal times where adults and children can talk together. Remove distractions such as TV, phones and tablets so your attention is on each other.
- Get active as a family. Take a walk together after dinner, and plan fun activities every week such as a family bike ride, swimming, tennis, softball, basketball or (why not) a dance party.
- Get children involved in planning and cooking healthy meals together. When kids are involved in planning and preparing healthy meals (with age-appropriate tasks), they are more likely to try new foods and become curious in the kitchen.
- Spend time together learning about foods. Try growing a garden, visiting a farmers market or browsing the produce section at the grocery store when possible. Older children can be taught how to use the Nutrition Facts label and help with shopping for healthier foods. Kids can learn to categorize food into groups: grains, fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein foods.
- Encourage food safety, such as hand-washing, part of every eating occasion. Try color-coding your cutting boards, one color for meat and another color for fruits and vegetables, to help prevent cross-contamination.
Two family habits go a long way to helping kids eat right: regular family meals and involving kids in nutrition from the beginning.
