We all deal with stress in our lives, from busy everyday schedules to holidays to major life changes. Stress can cause a variety of health problems from headaches and high blood pressure to other serious diseases. Stress can contribute to emotional problems, memory loss and anxiety. By eating the right foods, you will be better physically prepared to handle stress as it comes.
Be prepared
You can be prepared when stressful situations arise. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables will keep you healthy. Some foods can give you an even better fighting chance against stress.
Maria Giovanni, registered dietitian and nutrition professor, says that planning our meals is key to helping the battle against stress. By planning meals, you can be prepared for when those hectic times hit.
“Planning your meals ahead, and having a backup plan for busy times will give you options during those stressful times when you can’t or don’t want to prepare a full meal,” Giovanni said.
Go on the offense with your diet
Adding foods to your diet that have been shown to have mood-enhancing benefits can help battle stress. The powerful antioxidants found in fruits also seem to be beneficial in warding off stress. Other foods can enhance your mood, such as chocolate. Hot peppers contain compounds that act as a pain reliever, which can lead to reduced stress levels.
According to Giovanni, some foods can change the chemical response in our brains, such as hot peppers, which contain capsaicin that acts as a pain reliever. “Chocolate increases several compounds including endorphins and serotonin, both of which can enhance our mood,” said Giovanni.
Long-term reduction of stress is important. Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial for calming moods and improving memory. The amounts needed to be effective are more than most people can get from fish, so supplements may be needed, but be sure to consult your physician.
Supplements can help
Stephen Konstenius, a certified advanced sports nutritionist, is an advocate of adding supplements to a healthy diet and exercise program. Konstenius believes stress interferes with our brain function. Impaired brain function can further increase stress levels by causing short-term memory loss and anxiety.
Konstenius recommends taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements to strengthen brain function and enhance moods. “Stress interferes with our short-term memory, a good source of omega-3 is lemon-flavored Norwegian cod liver oil,” said Konstenius.
Konstenius also recommends resveratrol supplements, the beneficial chemical found in red wine. Resveratrol may help protect your body against the harmful effects of stress.
Sleep and breaks are importantHeidi Thomason, busy student and mother, is no stranger to stress in her daily life. Commuting to school and doing homework while trying to raise children is challenging and stressful. When she knows a potentially stressful time is coming up she prepares.
Thomason makes sure she gets plenty of sleep, and she schedules time to do the things that she loves, such as cooking. “I’ve learned that I really need sleep. That helps my frame of mind,” said Thomason.
She also takes frequent breaks and does things she enjoys. “I’ll go make a batch of cookies or cook something. I can process information from the day while I’m cooking,” said Thomason.
Thomason also uses a multivitamin and B12 to give her an extra boost to keep her energized and focused. “I take a daily multivitamin with extra B-12 for energy, so I can have enough stamina to get through the day,” said Thomason.
Final word — don’t stress
One last piece of advice from Giovanni is to not add to your stress by stressing over what you eat; this will cause you more stress. “As for one important piece of advice, don’t get stressed about what you eat. If you are stressed that you are not eating a healthy diet, you likely will only eat more of the foods that are causing you stress,” said Giovanni.
If you find yourself in stressful situations, relax and choose foods that will help you. “Let it go, and instead, reach for something that you know will help you, like a piece of juicy fruit or crunchy vegetable,” said Giovanni.
