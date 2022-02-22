February is heart health awareness month. Many of us might not be aware of the main causes of heart disease, but it is essential to be aware of the leading risk factor which is hypertension.
This occurs when the blood applies high pressure against the walls of your arteries which can cause tissue damage and other complications such as your kidneys. The normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 mmHg, but with hypertension it is 139/89 mmHg or higher. When it is uncontrolled it can increase demand on the heart and eventually causing a stroke, myocardial infarction and atherosclerosis.
Some of the symptoms of hypertension include fatigue, nausea, chest pain, headaches and changes in vision.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , in the U..S, one in four adults have controlled hypertension but almost half have high blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher.
The main risk factors that contribute to hypertension include age, family history, race, metabolic abnormalities and lifestyle. With lifestyle, it includes high calorie intake, excessive salt, alcohol abuse, stress, smoking and obesity.
A lifestyle modification will reduce blood pressure and increase the effect of antihypertensive drugs. These modifications include increasing physical activity and incorporating the DASH diet eating plan with adequate fluid intake. This diet pattern is high in fiber that is found in fruits and vegetables. Other foods are fish, and whole grains. This diet is low in dairy, animal products, salt, alcohol, and sugar. A good amount of fruits and vegetables per day is between 8 to 10 servings, meaning you need to add either two or three servings at each meal. Drinking eight to 10 cups of fluid it is highly encouraged.
Mineral deficiencies such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium are linked to hypertension. Adequate intakes can regulate blood pressure. Foods with high amount of these minerals are whole grains, quinoa, and fortified products such as almond milk, cereals, dark leafy greens and barley.
Not sure how to treat high blood pressure, the DASH diet is a good way to start.
