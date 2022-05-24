May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Our brains work 24/7 and it requires enough supply of fuel from foods that we consume. It is important to consider that what we eat, directly affects the structure and how our brain functions.
Our brains need high quality foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help against oxidative stress. Consuming too much refined and highly processed foods can eventually lead to inflammation and impaired brain function. Consumption of refined carbohydrates can increase the risk of having long term depression and anxiety. Deficiencies of vitamins and minerals that come from poor diet, van lead to cognitive and behavioral dysfunction.
The following are some essential vitamins and minerals that can support mental health.
- Thiamin or vitamin B1 is essential for biosynthesis of neurotransmitters.
- Vitamin B12 or riboflavin can decreased migraine frequency by 50% when there is enough consumption.
- Vitamin B3 or Niacin is essential for the production of dopamine which is a hormone that supports the brain’s reward system.
- Vitamin B12, deficiencies can lead to agitation, low concentration, and insomnia.
- Folate or folic acid deficiency is associated with the risk of developing depression, dementia, and cognitive decline.
- Iron deficiency can lead to poor brain myelination and eventually apathy, fatigue, and depression.
- Zinc plays a major role on dopamine production, which adequate intakes can support the reduction of depressive symptoms.
- Some research has suggested that plant-based foods that are rich in phytochemicals make biochemical and nutritional contributions to brain function and mental health. Some phytochemical are flavanols found in onions, kale, and berries. Anthocyanins give red and purple pigments to apples, grapes, and purple cabbage.
- Flavones is another example and it is mostly found in citrus foods.
It is time to increase the intake of all these vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients to improve our mental and physical health that could help us have a better quality of life.
