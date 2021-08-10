Soda, also known as soda pop, or soft drink, is any beverage made with carbonated water, added sweetener, and usually some additional flavoring. Everyone has probably been warned at least once in their lifetime that “soda is bad for you.” Despite this, soda and sweetened beverages remain in high demand and are included in many Americans’ everyday diets.
So why exactly is soda so “bad” for you, and why aren’t we talking about it? Some of the long-term effects of soda consumption are weight gain, chronic disease and tooth erosion, to name a few.
One can of Coca-Cola contains 39 grams of sugar and about 138 calories. These added sugars and calories can be a major barrier in maintaining a healthy weight. Many studies have shown that increased consumption of sugary beverages leads to increased risk for many diseases like type 2 diabetes, cancer and heart disease.
Tooth decay is also a harmful effect of chronic soda intake, due to the high amount of acids in soda. The high amount of sugar in sodas can cause damage to your tooth enamel resulting in cavities.
The best way to limit and eventually stop your intake of sodas is to first start slowly. If you are a regular soda drinker, you may experience some caffeine withdrawal when quitting sodas “cold turkey.” Making gradual changes over time will help make sure you are successful. Staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, and trying to get enough sleep will help avoid caffeine withdrawal symptoms.
So what are some better drink options instead of soda? If you are missing that “fizzy” sensation of soda, try sparkling water. Adding pieces of fruit, or a splash of fruit juice can help in curbing your sweets craving. Bring along a cup of ice water wherever you go to avoid dehydration because sometimes soda cravings can be confused with thirst. Fresh sliced cucumber and mint can be added to your water for additional flavor. Some other good alternatives to soda include herbal teas, sparkling green tea and kombucha.
The bottom line is that soda does not contain any nutrients that will be beneficial to your body. If your goal is to maintain a healthy weight, prevent chronic disease, and have a better impact on your health, avoiding soda and sweetened beverages is a great place to start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.