April 13 was “Make Lunch Count Day.” This day is a reminder that taking a lunch break is important to your work productivity. Recent studies have shown that 73% of workers eat lunch at their desks at least twice a week because they’re unable to break away from their work. One-third of workers eat their lunch at their desk every day of the week. Studies also revealed that those who take a lunch break away from their desk are able to “recharge” by gaining a new focus and energy, which can prevent that unproductive mid-afternoon slump.
What do you do if you only have a short 30-minute lunch break and there is no cafeteria in your facility? By the time you get to your vehicle and drive to the nearest fast food place, your lunch break is almost up. Instead of being refreshed from a break, you find yourself more stressed as you quickly devour your lunch and try to get back to the timeclock to punch back in. Indigestion will be your reward instead of renewed energy. How then are you supposed to make your lunch count in the healthy and productive manner that you need?
There are a few options. First option is to have someone deliver your food order at the time your break is to begin; whether by a friend or loved one, or from a delivery service such as DoorDash or Favor. If meeting someone for lunch at a restaurant, have the other person arrive first and have ordered your meal so that it is delivered to your table shortly after arriving or is already waiting on you. However, the drive time to the restaurant and back would take up part of your break.
One of the surest ways to ensure a healthy and non-rushed (and economical) break would be to pack your own lunch. If your work facility has a microwave for employee use, you could take some leftovers to heat up. Cold cut sandwiches and chips can get boring day after day, so change things up. Instead of making a sandwich with bread all the time, try rolling up the ingredients into a tortilla to make a wrap, or place items in a pita pocket. Besides lunch meat, you could alternate tuna, chicken or egg salad. Instead of potato chips, try adding fresh vegetables and some ranch dressing for a dip. Add fresh fruit to your lunch instead of cookies. Add a handful of nuts to snack on.
Lunch does not need to be a heavy meal. The main point is to not be afraid to take that lunch break – away from your desk. Don’t check your email or Facebook, but take the time to actually unplug from electronics and relax. Enjoy your mealtime visiting with family, a friend or coworker; or just enjoy some alone time to decompress. Lunch breaks provide more healthy benefits than hinderances. You will likely find that your workday has become a lot more efficient. This ‘holiday’ observation is one that we need to keep all year round.
