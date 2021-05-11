Have you ever wondered what else in May is important besides Mother’s Day? The month of May is Stroke Awareness Month. The Mayo Clinic states a stroke is when “the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted, or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients.”
The acronym FAST is used to help people realize when a stroke may be occurring. “F” stands for face drooping, “A” for arm weakness, “S” for speech difficulty and “T” for time to call 9-1-1.
Many people connect a stroke to an unhealthy eating habit, but that is not the only reason people have strokes. The Mayo Clinic suggests that other causes for strokes are, “uncontrolled high blood pressure, overtreatment with blood thinners and rupture of an abnormal tangle of thin-walled blood vessels.”
Nutrition not only can be an important part in preventative care, but also in recovery.
Ways to help prevent a stroke are to become active, stop smoking, lose weight (only if told to do so by a professional), control blood pressure and develop healthy eating habits.
It is generally recommended to get 30 minutes of moderate exercise. Exercise is a great way to improve health not only by improving physical health, but also by helping reduce stress and improve mental health.
Nutritional ways to help prevent a stroke are to reduce sweets and processed foods. Eating foods with high levels of potassium and foods with lots of magnesium have been shown to decrease blood pressure as well.
The Mediterranean Diet is one of several approaches to help decrease heart problems. The Mediterranean Diet is lower in animal proteins and higher in olive oil compared to other diets.
Many dietitians will also suggest the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet to individuals who have had a stroke, are at risk for strokes or have high blood pressure.
The DASH diet contains fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean animal protein and fish, and low-fat dairy foods. The DASH diet is prescribed to help lower blood pressure. General guidelines are to avoid eating foods that are high in sodium such as canned foods and prepackaged foods.
The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends limiting sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams with an ideal limit of 1,500 milligrams. On average, the AHA states that Americans eat more than 3,400 milligrams of sodium per day.
There are several ways to help reduce risk of stroke. But if you find yourself in a situation where you think you or a loved one is having a stroke, remember FAST and get medical help as soon as possible.
