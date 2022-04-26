Getting children to eat healthily can often be a struggle for parents. Like any other skill, learning to eat healthily and enjoy food is a learning process for both parent and child. It’s important to remember that it’s OK not to be perfect and moderation is key. Eating should be a fun and enjoyable part of life. Here are a few steps to encourage healthy eaters and make mealtime less of a struggle.
- Serve regular balanced meals and snacks.
- Provide calm and pleasant meals times, and enjoy your time together as a family.
- Remove distractions, such as TV and cellphones.
- Explore different foods often. Don’t force your child to eat new foods, but lead by example, and it may take offering the same food multiple times before a child is willing to try it. They may be wary of new foods, but if they see you enjoying healthy new foods, they will be more likely to learn to enjoy them as well.
- Get kids involved in the shopping and cooking experience in age-appropriate ways. Even very young children can pick out a new fruit or vegetable or help with mixing. Older children can be more involved and perhaps cook a meal for the family.
- Make food safety, such as hand washing, a priority.
- Trust your child to eat as much or as little as their bodies need; only they know how hungry or full they are. Trust them to trust their own bodies.
- Remember that we come in all shapes and sizes, and avoid “diet talk” and comments regarding body size. Children and teens are vulnerable to even inconsequential messages that their bodies and, by extension, every part of them is not acceptable.
For more information on childhood feeding, visit www.ellynsatterinstitute.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.