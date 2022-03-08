March is National Nutrition Month. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is focusing on celebrating a world of flavors and different cuisines this year.
This doesn’t mean you need to make elaborate meals that are expensive or break the bank. You can choose foods that are in season and fit your budget. Another way to reduce food costs is reducing the amount of food waste. Did you know that in the United States, there is an estimated $162 billion of food waste per year?
Now, while food waste cannot be eliminated entirely, you can take steps to reduce food waste in your home and save money. Here are some easy tips:
- Plan your meals on what you have on hand. Limit your purchases of perishable foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and dairy products, to what your family can consume within a few days.
- Canned and frozen foods are nutritious options to save money and reduce food waste.
- Transform your leftovers by using leftover veggies and meats in soups, salads, sandwiches, or other dishes. Eat leftovers within 3 to 4 days (or freeze up to 4 months).
- Keep in mind that “use by,” “best by,” or “best before” dates don’t necessarily mean foods need to be thrown away by these dates, and these dates refer to the quality of the product. Items such as ketchup and salad dressings do not need to be refrigerated until open. As long as they have been stored properly, they are safe to eat beyond this “best by” date.
- “Sell by” dates can be used safely within a few days of this date with proper storage. However, keep food safety in mind over food waste and don’t consume anything you suspect has spoiled.
- Be mindful of portion sizes when eating out and ask for a to-go box at the start of your meal and save half the meal for your lunch the next day.
Not all food can be saved. Consider composting foods that have perished. Compost can then be added to your garden to enrich your soil and help your plants grow. You can start in your own kitchen to reduce food waste and save money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.