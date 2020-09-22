Who doesn’t like a quick one pot meal; especially after a long day at work?
One method that is especially nice as the weather begins to get cooler are sheet pan meals. The concept is roasting meat and vegetables on a sheet pan in the oven, which can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to cook; and only a few minutes to clean.
A sheet pan is a wide, shallow baking pan with low sides (usually 1 inch). This allows for better airflow and browning. These pans are usually made of aluminum or stainless steel.
To start, choose a protein: Chicken/poultry averages 25 – 45 minutes to roast, darker meats take the longer amount of time. Pork can take anywhere from 20 – 60 minutes depending on how it is cut. Fish cooks quickly, averaging 8 – 12 minutes.
Next, choose your vegetables: Potatoes and other dense vegetables can take 30 minutes to 2 hours to cook, whereas vegetables that contain more moisture, such as broccoli, asparagus or Brussels sprouts cook much more quickly. The key to remember is to cut the vegetables into uniform smaller pieces, such as ½ inch, so they can cook more evenly.
Once protein and vegetables are prepared, coat them in an oil, such as olive oil, to add flavor and prevent food from sticking to pan. Season with fresh or dry herbs such as thyme, rosemary or sage. Place everything on sheet pan and bake at 400.
Note: some foods selected may take longer to cook and need to be roasted for a few minutes before adding remaining ingredients.
