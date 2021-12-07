While out on a walk with a friend last week, we discussed diseases that cause damage to your body without you even being aware.
The instance we were talking about is gluten intolerance. Some people have a severe reaction to gluten including rapid onset nausea and vomiting, others can eat gluten in moderation and not feel any significant side effects. But when you look inside the body, you realize that the gluten being consumed is actually damaging your intestines. The problem is, without any obvious sign of problems, it’s easy to ignore the situation and say nothing is wrong.
Gluten intolerance is not the only example of such quiet disease. High blood pressure (aka hypertension) is one of those that many people may seem to not notice, but meanwhile the elevated pressure in your body is causing damage. And nearly half of Americans have high blood pressure. The American Heart Association website (heart.org/en/health-topics/high-blood-pressure) has a nice graphic showing what is considered normal, elevated, and then the different levels of high blood pressure.
Damage is done to your body when the high blood pressure goes untreated over a period of time. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can cause problems such as strokes, heart failure, heart attacks, vision loss, sexual dysfunction and kidney disease/failure.
Healthy lifestyles can help delay or prevent the onset of high blood pressure. Getting plenty of physical activity, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and focusing on a healthy eating habit are key points to help decrease risk of high blood pressure. The DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet is the main diet promoted to help lower blood pressure. The DASH diet is rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, fish, nuts, low-fat dairy, poultry and legumes. It suggests limiting added sweets/sugars and salt. This diet is also lower in saturated fats, cholesterol and trans fats due to the reduction in animal products and focus on plant-based sources of protein (such as nuts and legumes). It is also higher in fiber, calcium, potassium and magnesium than the traditional American diet. Potassium and fiber have also strong links to reducing heart disease.
More information on the DASH diet can be found at the National Institute of Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s website (nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/dash-eating-plan).
Remember a healthy lifestyle is your first source of protection, and then make sure and see a doctor and get to know your numbers. Knowledge is power, don’t let a silent killer sneak up on you.
