With the kids at home more during the summer, it is time to make sure there are plenty of snacks to fuel their active bodies for whatever adventure lies ahead of them.
It is easy and common to keep things like chips, crackers, sugary snacks, candy and popsicles around for the kids, as these are things they enjoy having during the heat of the summer.
However, consuming too many of these kinds of snacks can promote poor eating habits, potential health problems, and lead to more sluggish kids as their bodies go through the “sugar crash.”
As dietitians we promote everything in moderation, so snacks of those types are not “bad,” they just need to be enjoyed in moderation.
So what do you do to combat the midday munchies? Pre-cutting fruit and vegetables into bite-sized servings in containers is an easy way to add more nutrients and variety to children’s diets.
Other yummy snacks include things like homemade energy bites that provide appropriate carbs, protein, and some fat that helps keep them running longer.
Making homemade, low sugar popsicles in fun shapes allow another way to provide a yummy, cool treat without all of the added sugar.
For trips to the park, the river, or even a family road trip, homemade trail mix is an easy way to make a treat full of everyone’s favorite items and be able to control the amount of added sugar, salt, and portion sizes while being very versatile.
Included is my favorite recipe for energy bites, but be creative and see what flavors you can come up with.
