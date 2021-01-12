When colds, flu season and COVID abounds, comfort food such as chicken noodle soup is the first thing we think of eating to help us feel better.
Chicken soup contains vitamins A and C, magnesium, phosphorus, gelatin and antioxidants, which are known to build a strong immune system and fight off viruses. The protein from chicken provides amino acids that are used to build antibodies to fight infection. The carbohydrates in noodles or rice provide easy-to-digest energy that keeps you feeling satisfied.
And since chicken soup is mostly liquid, it prevents dehydration, especially if you are sweating from a fever — although you still need to drink other fluids. The sodium and potassium in chicken soup can help maintain your electrolyte balance, especially when you're sweating.
Chicken Noodle Soup from Scratch
Ingredients
1/2 tablespoon olive oil or cooking spray
1/2 cup diced onion (about half of a large onion)
3 stalks celery chopped
3 carrots chopped, about 2 cups
2 cloves of fresh garlic minced
2 bay leaves
1/2 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped (you can substitute dried)
7 cups chicken stock homemade or store-bought
6 ounces uncooked egg noodle pasta
6 ounces cooked chicken (I used leftover rotisserie chicken, and you can use more if you like)
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
Spray a large pot with cooking spray (or drizzle with olive oil), and heat to medium.
Add the onion, celery, carrots, parsley and bay leaves to the pan.
When they start to sizzle reduce heat to low, stir.
Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring a couple of times in between.
Add the minced garlic, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper; stir and cook another minute.
Add the chicken stock to the pot, using a wooden spoon to scrape up any brown bits from the bottom.
Raise the heat back up to about medium high and bring to a boil.
Add the pasta, and cook according to package directions.
Add the chicken when there is about 2 minutes left for the pasta to cook.
Add salt and pepper to taste.
Add parsley for garnish (optional)
Another soup that is loaded with healthy ingredients to fuel your body is immunity boosting soup.
Immunity Boosting Soup
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 yellow onion, diced
6 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
1 teaspoon turmeric
½ teaspoon paprika
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 large sweet potato, (about 1/2 lb.) diced into ½-inch cubes
1 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
1 cup red lentils, uncooked and rinsed
5 cups vegetable broth
1/2 cup kale, destemmed and torn into 1-inch pieces
Salt to taste
Instructions
In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat for 1 minute.
Add the onion and cook over medium heat for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the garlic and ginger and continue to cook for 1 minute until fragrant.
Add the turmeric and paprika and continue to cook for 1 minute.
Add the lemon juice, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, red lentils, and vegetable broth and bring to a boil.
Once the soup begins to boil, reduce the heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes until the sweet potato is soft.
Add kale and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes until the kale has softened and wilted slightly.
Season with salt to taste.
Both of these soups taste great and can assist in recovery from respiratory illnesses. Here’s to good health and a speedy recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.