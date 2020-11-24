Diabetes is one of the top nutrition-related health concerns in the United States. One in every 10 people will be diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes in their lifetime, averaging out to be about 34 million people in total. Type 1 is a genetic disease, and Type 2 is caused by poor diet and sedentary lifestyle. There are even more people, about 88 million American adults, who have been diagnosed with prediabetes. Although diabetes does not discriminate against race, gender or age, there is still a much higher rate of diagnoses in Hispanics and African-Americans due to their genetic disposition.
There is great news in regard to diabetes. It can be prevented or easily controlled through diet and exercise. When you’re managing diabetes and prediabetes, your eating plan is a powerful tool. But figuring out what to eat can feel like a hassle, right? Well, it doesn’t have to be because there are easy things you can do to add flavor to your daily routine — including healthy twists on your favorite foods. One key to feeling your best lies in the food you eat. You can start by working with a registered dietitian to make an eating plan that works for you. In it, be sure to include the foods you like — and don’t be afraid to try something new. Most importantly, remember that eating well and adding activity to your daily routine by moving more are important ways you can manage diabetes. And we’re here to help you every step of the way.
November is National Diabetes Month. Let’s make a goal to thrive instead of survive. Find a healthy balance that works for you and your schedule. Lastly, I encourage you to donate to the American Diabetes Association to help fund research and lobbying to provide affordable treatments for those with diabetes. Visit diabetes.org to learn more and donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.