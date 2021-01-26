Hand hygiene (hand washing) is not only washing our hands with soap and water. It is very important to follow the right steps to reduce and prevent viruses, bacteria and dirt, among other things, to keep ourselves and others safe. Hand washing minimizes the spread of flu, cold and COVID-19. During hand washing be sure to lather and rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds, or singing the Happy Birthday song twice. Make sure to scrub your hands, between your fingers, under your nails, and your wrists. Rinse your hands under running water. Finally, dry your hands with disposable paper towels and use them to close the faucet.
Always wash your hands after sneezing or coughing, and after smoking. Double wash your hands after using the bathroom. Wash your hands before touching any food products, between food preparation tasks, and after touching raw foods. Wash your hands before touching ready-to-eat foods, and before and after eating or feeding your children or pets. Hand sanitizer is an acceptable alternative if hand washing is not available. Hand sanitizer should have 60 percent alcohol content or more.
Food borne illness comes from consumption of contaminated food with bacteria such as E.coli, listeria, salmonella; a parasite such as cryptosporidium; or a virus such as rota virus. Most foodborne outbreak illness is caused by the food handler. Some foodborne illness symptoms include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and headaches.
To prevent foodborne illness you need to wash your hands and surfaces before touching raw foods, cooking and between tasks. Prevent cross-contamination (transfer of bacteria from one object to another) by separating raw foods from ready-to-eat foods. An example is storing raw meat, poultry, and seafood at the bottom of the fridge and ready-to-eat food on the top shelf. Cook and store the food to the right temperature. In addition, check the expiration date on the packages.
The best way to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading is keeping hands clean all the time.
