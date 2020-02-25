Marketing in the food industry can be overwhelming. Labels are placed on almost everything. Ideally to be helpful, but sometimes, that can make things even more confusing for consumers.
For example, some beef products are grass-fed. Well, actually all cattle are grass fed at some point in their life, it is the way they are finished prior to processing that determines whether a product should be labeled grass-finished or your most common beef on the market which is conventional (grain-finished).
Your typical conventionally raised beef, were raised on pasture and then finished on grains, roughage and other items such as supplements to keep them healthy. This type of beef makes up almost 97% of retail beef available for purchase. More than likely, this beef will not have a label indicating how it was raised. This beef may also have allowed antibiotics or supplemental hormones during its lifecycle. Do know that animals, like humans get sick and need to be treated sometimes. Antibiotics have to be out of the animals system by the time they are processed per USDA guidelines.
Naturally raised beef will be finished on grass or on grain, however, this beef has not been exposed to antibiotics or supplemental hormones. About 2% of beef comes from this production market.
Grass-finished beef (aka grass-fed) means the cattle consumed grass the entire lifecycle and was finished on pasture or even in a feedlot. The disadvantage to cattle producers with these animals is that it takes longer for cattle to put on adequate weight on grass alone; therefore, the cost of this meat is typically higher because the cattle had to stay longer to reach marketable weight.
These animals may also receive antibiotics and supplemental hormones. About 1.5% of beef is derived from the grass-finished production system. Grass-finished beef may contain slightly higher levels of some vitamins and minerals but may be also influenced by the soil that the grass is grown in.
Grass-finished is promoted as being a leaner product as well, however there are several factors that can influence the leanness of beef, including cattle breed, age, grade, and cut.
Also, during an educational session I recently went to, it was reported that todays beef is generally leaner than beef of the past, due to the producers breeding cattle to be leaner because it is what is desired by the general public.
USDA Certified Organic beef must follow the USDA National Organic Program guidelines to be labeled organic. These animals cannot have received antibiotics or any growth-promoting hormones through their lifecycle. They also must be fed organic grass or feed throughout their entire life. Less than 1% of beef on the market is from this system.
All beef, regardless of what production system it is derived, is a natural source of more than 10 essential nutrients. Macronutrient protein, along with micronutrients vitamin B12, zinc, selenium and niacin, are provided by at least 25% of the daily value in a 3-ounce serving of cooked beef. Other nutrients provided include vitamin B6, phosphorus, riboflavin, iron and choline.
Hopefully, this helps you navigate the food labels at your local store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.