For many people, being in the middle of a pandemic has made it a challenge to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Our physical activity has decreased, in part because we have fewer options to get out and move. We have online shopping, curbside deliveries, and often avoid in-person window shopping. Unfortunately, going into the holiday festivities and enjoying many delicious high-calorie dishes may compound the problem. There is an ongoing debate as to how much the average American gains during the holidays, and research is now indicating that weight gain is about 1 to 2 pounds. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adult weight gain is 0.6 to 1.7 pounds every year. A nibble here and a nibble there and we have nibbled our way into excessive weight gain. Studies have found that the majority of adults who have gained weight over the holidays are not losing weight gain after the holiday season is over. As we age, this weight gain is further compounded by decreased physical activity. For example, that accumulation of excess calories over a decade can lead to a 10-pound weight gain; and this is information that was found before the pandemic.
For sure, we should enjoy and celebrate the season, but since we do not know when this pandemic will be over, it is helpful to be mindful of over-indulging calories in the face of COVID-19 and our decreased physical activity. Looking for ways to manage our weight over the holidays in the midst of the pandemic does not need to be hard. It may just look a little bit different.
Now is the time to be a little more vigilant in managing our weight, especially since we do not know when this plight will be over. Try these ideas:
- Scale down the fats. Fats such as oils, butter, lard and cream are concentrated calories. Try replacing the fat in recipes with low-fat options instead.
- Increase more non-starchy vegetables to your holiday menu like green beans, broccoli, cauliflower and zucchini. And limit the amount of starchy vegetables (e.g. potatoes, corn, peas) to one or two per meal.
- You can still enjoy all your favorite dishes, just be sure to keep the portions at a modest size. Try to stick with conventional serving sizes that can be found in the nutrition facts of packaging or the internet.
- Balance how much you eat with purposeful activity for at least 30 minutes every day. For instance, a walk after a heavy meal would help balance your caloric intake.
