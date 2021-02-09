Valentine’s Day is often associated with candy and indulgences. But there may be a healthier way to show your love to your significant other.
Candy calories add up quickly. Five pieces of chocolate candy from Russell Stover have about 220 calories, 13 grams of fat, and 21 grams of sugar. Four pieces of Dove milk chocolate have 180 calories, 10 grams of fat and 18 grams of sugar. The American Heart Association recommends limiting added sugars to less than 100 calories per day for women and 150 calories for men. So the five pieces of Russell Stover would provide 84 calories from sugar per day and the Dove candies would have 72 calories from added sugars.
Consider different food items that would be less calories and fat and actually add nutrients to your loved one’s diet. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends cutting a strawberry in half and placing on a dollop of whipped cream or yogurt. The strawberry half will give the impression of a heart if placed correctly. Focus on red fruits such as raspberries, strawberries, apples, red grapes and cherries and serve with a fruit dip or chocolate hummus. Or try red vegetables such as red bell pepper and cherry tomatoes served with a vegetable dip. Using a cookie cutter and cutting some foods (such as sandwiches, fruits or cheese slices) into Valentine-themed shapes will allow more variety of foods and nutrients to fit into the Valentine’s Day theme.
The time and effort put into actually creating these foods should not go unnoticed either. Non-food ideas are great too. Jot a quick love note and stick it in a place they go every day to surprise them. Sometimes the thing our loved ones want most is to know that we are thinking of them. Have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!
