It is finally the season of fall. The temperature is dropping, leaves are changing, the days are shorter, and the holidays are quickly approaching. Don’t forget to include these healthy autumn vegetables when preparing your meals this season.
Squash: The vegetables in the squash family are not only filling and delicious, they are a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber, and potassium. The higher fiber content in squash when compared to white potatoes gives them a lower glycemic index. This means that squash will not cause a spike in your blood sugar. Squash can be prepared baked, roasted, or even added into soups and casseroles.
Brussels sprouts: When most people hear “Brussels sprouts” they imagine the boiled sprouts their parents forced them to eat when they were kids. I am here to change your mindset. Brussels sprouts are full of vitamin K which is important for your bone health and blood clotting. They are also a good source of vitamin C to support your immunity this flu season. So how do you cook these little cabbages to make them taste great? My favorite method is halving the Brussels sprouts, tossing them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic, then roasting in the oven until crispy. Sprinkle on some crushed red pepper flakes if you are feeling spicy.
Kale: Kale has been called a “superfood” and this is because it is so packed with nutrients, minerals and vitamins that are essential to keeping us healthy. Kale is high in vitamins A, K, and C, and also a good source of calcium, magnesium and antioxidants. Kale can easily be incorporated into salads, smoothies, or soups, but the possibilities are endless. If salads are not your style, kale can be baked into chips, sautéed in a skillet, or even used as a pizza topping.
When choosing your fall vegetables, try choosing a variety of colors to include different nutrients in your meals. The best way to “eat with the seasons” is to shop local and visit your farmers’ market to enjoy fresh seasonal produce year-round.
