Omega-3’s include EPA (eicosapetaenoic acid), DHA (docosahexaeonic acid), and ALA (alpha-linolenic acid). EPA and DHA are found in fish oils, while ALA is plant-based. The level of omega-3’s in fish varies significantly. Cold-water fatty fish such as salmon, herring, tuna, maceral, and sardines are higher in omega-3’s than fish such as tilapia, cod, and shellfish. ALA is common in plant-based products such as canola, chia seed, flaxseed, soybeans and walnuts. Some foods may be fortified with omega-3 such as eggs, juices, yogurts, and milks.
Omega-3 fatty acids are touted for many beneficial effects on our health. Omega-3’s have been researched significantly in relation to cardiovascular health. While some studies may be inclusive, a recent review of more than 85 studies on the subject, found that 0.5 grams per day to more than 5 grams per day of omega-3’s for anywhere from 12 to 88 months reduced triglycerides levels by approximately 15%. The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests that 4 grams per day can help reduce triglyceride levels, with or without prescribed medicine. The AHA also recommends 1 gram per day of EPA plus DHA for those with existing coronary heart disease, preferably from fish. They do not recommend those with high cardiovascular risk to take omega-3 supplements unless prescribed by a physician.
Omega-3’s also have an anti-inflammatory property. An increased intake of EPA and DHA have been suggested as being helpful in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and COPD. EPA and DHA have also been researched and shown benefits in relation to cognitive decline and dementia.
Omega-3 supplements can have an antiplatelet effect if taken in higher doses. Meaning that it may keep the blood from clotting. For this reason, it is not recommended to take supplements in combination with medications like Warfarin/Coumadin as the drug effect is the same. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) website, research indicates that doses of 3 to 6 grams per day of fish oil supplements do not interfere with the Warfarin. However, please always consult your physician before starting any supplements and make sure they know a full list of any supplements you may be interested in taking.
The best way to increase your consumption of omega-3’s is to aim for consuming the fatty fish mentioned above at least twice a week. Also, add in other sources of omega-3’s such as flaxseed, walnuts, and soy into your diet throughout the week. Adding ground flaxseed or chia seed and walnuts to oatmeal, yogurt, or salads is an easy way to add them to your diet. You can also use flaxseed to replace oil; 3 tablespoons of flaxseed will replace 1 tablespoon of oil. When able, always choose foods first to increase the health benefits of your diet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.