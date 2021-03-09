Vitamin D appears to be the new Vitamin C. Have a cold, take some vitamin D. Want to prevent diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, take some vitamin D. So why is Vitamin D so important and why are we so likely to be deficient?
A vitamin D deficiency is considered to be a level less than 20 ng/mL based on a 2010 Institutes of Medicine report. The test needed to check vitamin D levels is the 25-hydroxy-Vitamin D blood test. Research shows that this level might not be as low for some populations, but for those considered at risk, it is recommended to have your level checked and to try to remain above the 20 ng/mL.
There are many risk factors or populations that need to be aware of their Vitamin D level:
- Dark skin – the darker the skin, the higher the level of melanin. Melanin is the skin pigment and decreases the ability for the skin to convert sunlight to Vitamin D.
- Limited exposure – often those who live in the northern latitudes are more at risk. The closer to the equator, the higher the levels of UV light. UV-B in sunlight is what causes your skin to produce Vitamin D. Also, if you work indoors or wear long sleeves/pants or head covers, you have less skin exposed to the sunlight. Sunscreen also reduces the amount of UV-B which is absorbed by your skin. Vitamin D levels are often highest at the end of summer and lowest at the end of winter.
- Abnormal digestive tract – for those with conditions like Chron’s, celiac, or cystic fibrosis, the area where Vitamin D is absorbed may be disrupted. This is also the case for some bariatric patients, such as those with gastric bypass.
- Diet – although diet is not a great source of vitamin D, restricting intake even more in diets, such as vegan or those who are lactose intolerant, may even further the risk of deficiency.
- Obesity – Vitamin D is extracted from blood cells by fat cells. Many people with BMI > 30 are found to be vitamin D deficient.
Problems that can occur from a Vitamin D deficiency are often related to bone health. Vitamin D works with calcium in our bodies to harden bones. Therefore, a deficiency in Vitamin D is associated with diseases such as rickets. Vitamin D deficiency also has been associated with increased risk for cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment in adults, severe asthma in children and even cancer. Much research is being done with vitamin D and its influence on preventing diabetes, high blood pressure, impaired glucose tolerance and even multiple sclerosis.
The current daily value for vitamin D is 600 IU for the majority of people. Those over 70 are recommended to increase to 800 IU, and children less than 1 year of age are recommended 400 IU. Food is not always the best source of vitamin D, but 3 ounces of canned pink salmon have 400 IU, 3 ounces of UV-light exposed portobello mushrooms have 375 IU, 4 ounces of shrimp have 175 IU, 3 ounces of light tuna have 154 IU and 8 ounces of fortified orange juice have 135 IU. So, look for foods that are fortified in vitamin D when possible. A light-skinned person can make 20,000 to 30,000 IU of vitamin D in 30 minutes of sunbathing with no sunscreen (Center for Science in the Public Interest, 2006). So, exposure to the sun often is a recommended way to get Vitamin D levels increasing. About 15 to 20 minutes three days a week is usually sufficient to meet vitamin D levels. If you choose to use a supplement, note that D3 (cholecalciferol) is preferred and more potent than D2 (ergocalciferol).
