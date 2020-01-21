Are you a card-carrying member of the Clean Plate Club? For generations, it’s been a household rule – children must eat everything on their plate or risk punishment or losing out on dessert or other special treats.
As we all know, the rule has varying degrees of success. You might be one who sat at the kitchen table while your siblings were excused from the table to go play, staring at a lump of food and trying to will it away by scooting it around with your fork. Your parents might have even pulled out the age-old story of starving children on other continents to convince you to eat, or the ever present “take all you want, but eat all you take.”
The Clean the Plate Club mantra replays in our heads as adults and can have a negative impact on our eating habits. That belief that nothing should be wasted, even if it is in excess, still causes us to consume more food than we need. And we pass it on to our children, insisting that they join the club.
Where has this Clean Plate Club gotten us? Studies have shown that the average child will eat about 60% of the food on their plates. Ironically, 92% of adults eat all of the food they serve themselves. Other studies have shown that over 65% of the US population is overweight while 35% of that population is clinically diagnosed as obese with a Body Mass Index greater than 30.
The Clean Plate Club can be difficult to quit, but if you’re ready to be more mindful of your food consumption, here are a few things you can do to help ease the guilt:
1. Use smaller plates. Eating from a salad plate instead of a dinner plate can help reduce portion sizes, and it tricks your brain into feeling full.
2. Serve smaller portions. Use your closed hand as a reference. That’s the size of an adult stomach, and while it has the ability to stretch three to four times its size for a large meal, it’s not necessary for good nutrition. Tell yourself you can always go back for seconds if you are still hungry.
3. Serve plates in a different room than the one you eat in. If it is effortless to reach over and add more to your plate, you usually will – especially of your favorite dishes.
4. Eat slowly. It takes approximately 20 minutes for the brain to get the message that your stomach is getting full. Listen to your body, stop eating when you begin to feel satisfied.
5. Put away the electronics during your meal. You will not “hear” your body trying to tell you that you are full because you are consumed in what you are watching. You will end up eating more without even noticing.
6. When eating out, share a meal or ask for a to-go box and place half of the food in it for your lunch the following day. Portion sizes in restaurants have substantially increased in the last 20 years. A super-sized meal will eventually make a super-sized you!
Let’s be more mindful about our bodies’ needs. It’s time to disband the Clean the Plate Club.
