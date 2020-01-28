When it’s cold and dreary, wet and windy, it just feels right to think of food that warms your body and soul.
Comfort food means many different things to everyone. For me, I think of smothered dishes. I think of smothered steak, smothered meatballs, smothered chicken, smothered pork chops and even smothered fish. I think of these dishes served on top of fluffy rice, creamy polenta or pillowy mashed potatoes.
Smothered dishes are staples in Soul Food, Southern cuisine, Creole and Cajun traditions. The French word etouffee means smothered.
In its most basic form, the meat is floured, then browned. The fat of choice is typically bacon drippings or lard, although vegetable oil and butter or ghee can also be used. The meat is removed from the pan and the pan is deglazed. Aromatic vegetables are sautéed.
Although not a hard and fast rule, a combination of chopped onions, celery and carrots will be found in Soul Food and Southern cuisine. The carrots are replaced with bell or sweet peppers in Cajun and Creole cuisines.
The sautéed vegetables may be dusted with additional flour and then liquid is added. The meat and their juices are returned to the pan. The pan is covered with the lid slightly ajar. The dish is then simmered until meat is very tender. If your protein has bones, like chicken and pork chops, the meat should be falling off the bones.
This form of stovetop braising is best accomplished in a large cast iron Dutch oven.
Traditionally, smothered meats are served on top of a starch like rice, mashed potatoes, or polenta. Alternatively, some of the best smothered meats I have tasted have been served over thick slices of fresh bread.
Vegetables are served as side dishes. The meal may be accompanied with a big mess of greens. The greens can be turnip greens, collard greens, mustard greens or kale. If you have just discovered kale in the last few years, you are a little late for the dance. Kale was widely used more than 300 years ago in the South. I doubt if people liked kale then either.
You might serve other vegetables like okra, cabbage, green beans, tomatoes, and white or red beans. These vegetables will probably also be “smothered.” Smothered vegetables have a little different meaning than smothered meats. I spent most of my summers as a youth with my grandparents in Paducah, Kentucky. My grandmother was a wonderful cook. She used to say she “smothered” meats but she “cooked down” vegetables. It’s a Southern tradition to “cook down” vegetables. There is no such thing as al dente vegetables in this style of cooking.
Let’s “cook down” some okra. Roughly chop six or eight slices of bacon and cook over medium heat in a heavy pan to render the fat. Chop a large onion, a rib of celery, and a bell pepper. Add vegetables to the pan and cook until slightly browned. Add about three pounds of sliced okra and a can of crushed tomatoes, ½ cup of water, a bay leaf, a teaspoon of dried thyme, a couple of teaspoons of sugar. Simmer for an hour or so until the okra is very tender.
A similar technique, with less ingredients, is used to cook down cabbage or green beans. Dice some ham and chop an onion. If we were in Kentucky, we would use country ham. It is intensely flavored and much prized in that part of the world. For some, like Louise, country ham is an acquired taste, so just use any ham you like. Add the cabbage or the fresh green beans with about a cup of water and cook them down. This should take 45 minutes to an hour.
Trey Ruschhaupt turned me on to a fantastic way to smother fish. Thinly slice an onion and a bell pepper. Sautee the onion and pepper in a tablespoon of olive oil and a tablespoon of butter. When wilted and slightly golden, add a large can of tomato sauce and a generous amount of Italian seasoning
Select a firm white fish like mahi-mahi or cod. Dust with flour, I use Wondra. In a heavy oven proof skillet, over medium heat, lightly brown the fish in a mixture of olive oil and butter. We combine the two fats to get the flavor and browning properties of butter and the higher smoking point of the olive oil. Pour the vegetable mixture over the fish, bring to a bare simmer, cover and put in a preheated 350-degree oven. Bake for 15 minutes and remove the pan from the oven. Let rest for 10 minutes and serve over creamy polenta. Delicious.
I have included a recipe for smothered chicken. This recipe can be adapted to “smother” almost any meat you want.
