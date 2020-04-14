I have always loved Easter, it is one of my favorite holidays. Decorating cookies, filling eggs and the flowering of the cross are some of my most treasured traditions.
There seems to be a lightness and peace at Easter, to me the celebrations seem so much more relaxed than Christmas or Thanksgiving. For years I have hosted our family and friends for a big Easter lunch and egg hunt but this year things were very different here.
Like many of you I am living in isolation, leaving my home only for food and to work. I live alone, which in some ways is the greatest blessing of my life and in others is not. I love living in peace with my faithful companion, my sweet dog SH. Together, he and I ride the Ranger, lay out by the pool, tend to my cows and in the evenings we sit by the fire.
SH is a great listener, a loyal counterpart and we are lucky to be quarantined where we are and with each other.
On the other hand I miss my children. I talk to them every day and even though they are safe, healthy, are doing well, I wish they were here with me. I think all mothers long to have their babies (big and small) home in times of crisis, to be able to tuck them into their childhood beds each night seeing first hand that they are safe.
I wish they were here to play Sorry and Skip-bo, bake holiday cookies, chat and swim.
Having my children gathered in my kitchen is one of the greatest joys of my life. That day will come again soon enough, God willing, and for now I am content knowing they are safe and healthy.
When the sun rose on Easter morning I was reminded of the holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss. The Grinch, after stealing all the Who’s Christmas accouterments, is stunned that Christmas still arrived right on schedule and he observes that “It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags!”
This year Easter came without hams, it came without baskets or egg hunts, but I think that, for me, it came with quite a bit more. I enjoyed watching Easter services from the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Brookhaven, Miss. live on Facebook together with all of my extended family.
I tended to the little garden that, thanks to the COVID quarantine, I have finally had time to plant.
As the sun set on Easter Sunday, as I sat fireside on my patio, I opened my Bible and read Matthew 28, which has long been one of my favorites. It ends with Jesus telling his disciples “And surely I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”
Right now this pandemic feels like the end of an age, for some jobs have been lost, plans have been altered, what was once secure is in question and people are sick and dying.
It seems like things will never be the way there were before and it would be easy to lose hope. Martin Luther King, Jr. said “We must accept finite disappointment, but we must never lose infinite hope.”
The lack of a traditional Easter celebration with those I love the most was definitely a disappointment but I am more grateful now than ever before for the hope that Easter Sunday empty tomb represents, and it is that hope that will sustain me, and you, thru this pandemic and beyond.
I am looking very forward to harvesting the first zucchini out of my quarantine garden. I still have a little longer to wait so I had to use store bought for the bread I treated myself to on Easter Sunday. This is my girlfriend Amanda’s recipe, it is luscious and lemony, enjoy.
