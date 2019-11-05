So what exactly is collagen? Collagen is a protein in our bodies that binds our tissues together. It is found mostly in our skin and tendons but also bones and ligaments.
As we age, collagen breaks down in our skin resulting in wrinkles and loss of elasticity. The market for dietary collagen has grown larger throughout the years as research has advanced. More research still needs to be done, but there is some promise in the results so far.
Some studies have shown collagen supplements to be helpful in alleviating joint pain, promoting the growth of muscle mass and even weight regulation. So far, I am still skeptical about the claims for collagen supplements.
It only makes sense that if we can get the same benefits from the food we eat and the collagen our body already produces, why take a supplement?
Some examples of foods that can help your body produce collagen include bone broth, chicken, leafy greens, garlic, beans and nuts. Egg whites are another good source even though they do not contain the connective tissues that other animal products do. Egg whites contain an amino acid called proline, and this amino acid is critical for the production of collagen.
Vitamin C plays a major part in the production of collagen in our body. Vitamin C also works as an antioxidant to combat the oxidative stress that is responsible for breaking down the collagen stores you already have. Foods like strawberries, citrus fruits, mangos, kiwis, tomatoes, raspberries and blueberries are all high in vitamin C and will aid in making collagen.
These foods are not the only good sources of collagen. Having a diet filled with protein-rich foods will aid in giving you all the amino acids needed.
Additionally, avoiding foods high in sugar and refined carbohydrates will also be beneficial because these can be a source of inflammation and damage collagen.
Collagen supplements may be worth a try for some, and that is fine. Still, considering these supplements are highly unregulated, the safer approach (that we know always works) is to consider the real foods first.
