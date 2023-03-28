Easter is almost here and if you are like me you are at least ankle deep in your holiday preparations.
My adult children will be back in the nest for the weekend and I couldn't be more pleased.
I am looking forward to a few relaxing days of grilling and games, lounging at the pool and golf cart rides, some spirited patio Jenga and some friendly-ish confetti egg wars.
Over the years my pre-holiday days look a little different and a lot easier. The Easter Bunny still stops at my house and fills my kiddos' baskets so, as always, there is a little shopping to do.
Luckily we have left messy egg dying and pre-dawn egg hunting behind us.
Life, it seems, is always changing in ways big and small. There will always be a part of me that misses those days full of magic when the kids bounced out of bed before the sun rose looking to see what the Bunny brought. They ate chocolate for breakfast, were a little naughtier in church than usual and feasted on only a tiny slivers of ham, rolls and butter for lunch.
I worried so much about what they ate and how they behaved, but now I realize that all that worry was for naught. I wish I had enjoyed more and worried less.
I was reminded of this even more recently when I spent a few hours on a rainy Saturday afternoon babysitting a darling and busy 1 year old. To say it has been a while since I was solely in charge of a toddler, and to say my skills are more than a little rusty would be an understatement.
To prepare I hopped on Pinterest and a quick search later I had an afternoon full of fun planned. We played cars and painted with water, chased balloons and bubbles, and raced to see who ran out of energy first.
Although my precious young charge is still a little too young to have a true What's Cooking with Katherine day in the kitchen, we did have a ball playing with edible playdough.
This recipe is super simple and would make a fantastic Easter activity for any child in need of entertaining. I made my playdough ahead of time but older children would enjoy both the making and the playing. I made one kind of dough and used strawberry frosting as my base because it was already dyed, flavored and smelled delicious.
You can use any frosting flavor as a base and white frosting can easily be colored and flavored. I can attest to the fact that the days raising children are long but the years are as short as the blink of an eye.
To everyone with young children reading this, savor all the moments, the big and the small, the messy and the neat, the everyday and the holiday. Happy Easter from my kitchen to yours.