I received a huge package in the mail this month. My name was handwritten with a side note “Personal!” Plus, it was registered. No health care provider is excited to open these packages, especially big thick ones. My name, along with some other dentist friends, were on the cover page. This poor, desperate man was looking for advice on how to find a dentist he could trust; one that would listen to him and not try to sell him unneeded material or dental work. He evidently had some bad experiences in his search.
My name was there because the author had faithfully read my articles in the Advocate and appreciated the advice. He was fairly new to town so he could not ask friends or family for a dental reference, so he turned to the Internet. He strongly felt he needed dentistry because he felt his mouth was infected. Evidently, the offices he tried did not listen or seem to care. He was wanting advice on gum infection and the office tried to sell him whitening products and oral hygiene materials. He did not appreciate the selling tactics in the least.
I must say that I am opinionated about this man’s issues, so the following information is just that, my opinion based on 48 years of experience in owning and operating a dental practice.
I obviously believe in ethical marketing. I have used all forms of media to do so. As we all know, the internet changed everything. Search engines are great, but the content is not always truthful. The very best way to find a dentist who is right for you is to ask a friend who thinks and feels like you do. People new to town do not have that luxury. The purpose of the article is to give the reader tips on finding the right dentist.
All good dentists do what they were trained to do in dental school. This means taking proper records like oral examination by the doctor, probing of the gums by doctor or hygienist, needed radiographs, education of the status of your dental health and options for any needed treatment. This is the basic standard of care every dental patient is entitled to. With today’s digital X-Rays and digital photography, it is easy for dentists and dental team to educate their patients in ways that involve the patient and educates them on their dental status.
There are three main issues concerning dental health, two are infection, decay and gum disease and the other is mechanical; the way the teeth fit when biting down.It is the job of the dentist to look for all three categories.
Finding dental disease is not that hard. If your gums bleed, you have gum disease. If you have dark holes in your teeth, you have decay. If you have worn or chipped teeth just from biting and chewing, you have a mechanical issue. X-rays find problems the eyes can’t see. An example is decay between teeth. And yes, x-rays are absolutely needed for a complete dental exam.
Digital photographs of teeth and gums do not help in diagnosing. They allow the patient to see what the doctor/hygienist sees. They are used for patient education and documentation. If there is a big, black hole in a tooth, a close-up photo tells the complete story. No one wants to be sold unneeded anything, especially expensive dentistry. If the photograph and the doctor’s story don’t seem to match, it is your right to ask more questions and get more information. Dialog must be a two-way street.
Some people hate their dark teeth; they think they are ugly. Others don’t even notice or care if their teeth are off color. Bottom line is ugly is not a disease.
If you are wanting to get rid of something you think is ugly, then you are requesting cosmetic dentistry.
If you are being told something is ugly, that is a different story. Everyone wants to buy but no one wants to be sold to. Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder and when it comes to beautiful teeth only the patient knows what is best.
After speaking with the gentleman who sent me his complaint, it appears he felt he was being sold to and not listened to. Dental school does not teach its students to sell and unfortunately does not teach proper communication either. Bottom line is everyone has to have a good trusting relationship with their dentist. Well, at least that is my opinion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.