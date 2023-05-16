I always appreciate when people come up to me and let me know they read these columns. Many times, they ask questions about dishes they like to cook or want to try. They ask about certain ingredients and cooking techniques. Often, they will ask about what kitchen equipment I use, or they should get.
For almost six years, I have been writing about ingredients, techniques, and dishes. I have yet to write about equipment. There is not much positive to say about the effects of isolation that COVID has caused. While we largely hunkered down for many months, many people started cooking more. The number of first-time cooks has grown exponentially. People are expanding their culinary horizons.
This column is being written to address the foundational equipment needed to begin or expand your culinary adventure. It is also intended to address the questions about equipment that I have been asked over the years. In cooking, the equipment really does make a difference.
The equipment that will make the greatest difference in your cooking experience is your knives. Too many beginning cooks give almost no consideration to the knives they use and even less of a care as to how their knives are maintained. Poor quality, dull knives, make food preparation drudgery. A dull knife is also a dangerous knife. Far more people are injured with dull knives than they are with sharp ones.
There are four knives that should be your foundation for cutlery. In my opinion, they are an 8-inch chef knife, a paring knife, a boning knife, and a serrated bread knife. Each of these knives can perform multiple tasks. In fact, there are few if any food processing tasks that can not be completed with these knives.
If I could have only one exceptional knife, it would be the 8-inch chef knife. You are encouraged to invest in the best chef knife your budget will allow. The sky is the limit for cost, when you begin looking for chef knives and all other knives for that matter. While many professional chefs have knives that have cost hundreds of dollars each, there is no need for the home cook to spend that kind of cash.
The difference between a poor knife and a great knife lies in the steel. You should expect your knife to be able to be sharpened to a razor’s edge and be able to hold that edge. A well sharpened chef knife should be able to slice a ripe tomato to paper thin slices with no effort.
Victorinox makes a perfectly acceptable chef knife for around $50. This knife is a staple in restaurant kitchens. For between $150 and $175 you can invest in a knife that will last a lifetime and beyond. Chefs hold strong opinions about their knives, but you would be hard-pressed to find a chef that does not admit that a Wusthof classic or a Mac Mighty chef knife are anything but great knives.
The second knife I would buy would be a paring knife. This is a knife that is used for hand work like coring, pealing and trimming. It is not a knife that is generally used on a cutting board. The paring knife is the most personal of all knives and the choices can be dizzying. Because you are holding the knife in one hand and the food in the other, it is critical that this knife be sharp. A dull knife will crush the food before it cuts, and the extra effort required almost guarantees a cut finger or thumb. The blade should be 3 to 5 inches and the grip extremely comfortable. A good paring knife can be found for $50 to $80.
The boning knife is desirable, some would say essential, if you are breaking down large cuts of meat or poultry. Its thin, flexible blade cuts around bones with ease. In a pinch, a well sharpened boning knife can be used to filet your fish.
The bread knife may not be essential, since its purpose is to slice bread. If, however, you have been a little remiss in keeping your knives well-honed, a serrated bread knife can cut soft vegetables like tomatoes with ease.
You may have noticed, I said, “well-honed” and not “sharpened.” A great knife needs to be sharpened infrequently. In everyday use chefs may only sharpen their knives once a quarter or so. In fact, they avoid sharpening because it removes metal. Instead, they will use a steel to realign their blades. In order to maintain your knives, you must buy a honing steel and use it every time you use your knife. A steel will not sharpen and it cannot fix a blade that has become dull by poor maintenance or misuse. Run each side of your blade over the steel gently maintaining the existing bevel on your knife.
Here are a couple of “don’ts” for your knives. Do not put them in the dishwasher or throw them in the sink with other utensils and plates. Wipe your knives down immediately after use. Do not put your knives in a drawer where they can come in contact with other knives or utensils.
We have only touched the surface of what I believe to be the most important equipment in your kitchen. When you see me out and about, we can talk about any questions you may have.