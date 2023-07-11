In 1973 I was attending the University of Houston majoring in political science. Political science was a gateway major to attending law school. Becoming an attorney was my fallback position if my real goal of being a rock superstar was not realized.
The income of a fledgling rock star was not great and so, to save money, I joined a fraternity and lived almost free in the fraternity house. This was a carefree time when our greatest worry was getting drafted for the Vietnam War.
The fact that we did not have much money was incidental. Life at the fraternity house was somewhat on the communal side. We generally shared everything, especially food. If something made it to the refrigerator and was not growing something, we ate it.
One day there were some leftover tacos. They were amazing. Instead of grey ground beef, a hard taco shell, lettuce and tasteless tomato, topped with some kind of chemical cheese, these tacos had strips of grilled meat and slivers of grilled onions and jalapenos. I learned that they came from a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, next to a tortilla factory, over by the ship channel on Navigation.
The restaurant was Ninfas and the tacos were soon to become the famous, “Tacos al Carbon.” This one dish became the foundation of a restaurant empire. Ninfa Laurenzo, or Mama Ninfa as she was affectionately known, is generally credited for bringing fajitas to the American consciousness.
While Mama Ninfa may have made fajitas famous, she was not the first to cook them. For over 50 years I have had an interest in the culinary history of our foods. Texas has an authentic regional cuisine (TexMex) that is studied by academics, cookbook authors and foodies like me. It does not take a great deal of research to learn that fajitas originated in the ranches of South and West Texas.
On cattle drives and roundups, cattle were routinely butchered to feed the hands. Throwaway items like the hide, the head, the entrails, and the trimmings, like the skirt, were given to the vaqueros as part of their pay. Hearty dishes like barbacoa de cabeza (head barbecue), menudo (tripe stew), and fajitas (grilled skirt steak) were born from this practice. If you consider the limited number of skirts per carcass and the fact that the skirt was not commercially available, the fajita tradition remained regional and relatively obscure, only familiar to vaqueros, butchers and their families.
Before Ninfas, an Austin meat market owner, Sonny Falcon, began selling fajita tacos at concession stands around Kyle. Otilla Garza put fajitas on her restaurant menu, The Roundup, in Pharr. But it was when Ninfa brought fajitas to the big city, and they became wildly popular, the humble skirt steak took on a whole new identity.
Soon, almost every Tex-Mex restaurant in Texas had some form of fajitas on their menu. The popularity spread nationwide, and the one-time throwaway cut of meat became very expensive. So expensive, that restauranteurs began using other cuts of meat to replace the now “pricey” skirt steak.
Today, “fajitas” come in many other different flavors: chicken, shrimp, or vegetables. Originally, grilled skirt steak was simply wrapped in a warm tortilla. Today fajitas are served with a wide array of condiments like sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso.
Skirt steak has a great deal of flavor, but it is a tough cut of meat. It benefits from a marinade that includes some tenderizing enzymes. Long ago I received a recipe that purported to be the marinade used at Ninfas. I have no way of knowing whether it really was but it sure tastes like it. That recipe is included at the end of this column.
It is a good recipe and can be used on steaks and chicken. In fact, if you soak a top sirloin in this marinade for 24 hours and then grill the steak, you will have something reminiscent of the Kensington Club that was a favorite of those who enjoyed going to Steak and Ale. Wow, I’m getting old.
Fifty years have flown by since I tried my first fajita taco in that small 10-seat restaurant on Navigation in Houston. I never became that world famous rock star, nor did I become an attorney, but my love of food and its history has taken me on a magnificent journey.