It was so nice last week to feel the chill in the air. Autumn in Victoria, Texas is a magical time. Even if it only lasted for two and a half days.
Cool weather gets me thinking about chili, hearty stews, posole and cheese soups. It takes a fairly large time commitment to make really good chili, beef stew and posole. Cheese soups take almost no time at all. In fact, if you are only minimally proficient at multitasking in the kitchen you can whip up silky and creamy cheese soups in about 30 minutes.
At its most basic, cheese soup begins with sautéing finely chopped onions, celery and carrots in butter until tender. Add another quarter cup of butter and an equal amount of flour. Stir the mixture constantly for about two minutes. We are making a blonde roux. We are not looking to color the roux, although a little color is OK. We are just looking to cook the raw taste of flour. Now add your liquids, usually stock and cream, and simmer for 15 or 20 minutes. As the soup is simmering, add a touch of Worcestershire sauce and some dry mustard. You are looking for the soup to be creamy and slightly thickened. Remove the soup from the heat and stir in grated cheese. How easy is that?
One of my favorite cheese soups is a Shiner Bock and kielbasa cheese soup.
There are many great causes to participate in within our community. A favorite event is Empty Bowls. For the incredibly small price of admission you get a handmade bowl and the opportunity to partake in fabulous soups that have been donated by local restaurants.
For the past six or seven years, we have made about 20 gallons of this soup. While you probably do not want to make this soup, or any other soup for that matter, in 20-gallon batches, I have included a family-size recipe with this column.
You start by making the basic cheese soup, substituting Shiner Bock beer for the stock. Beer in cheese soup is a marriage made in heaven. Any kind of beer can be used, even nonalcoholic beer, but I have found that a dark, full-flavored beer adds a great complexity and depth of flavor.
Chop the kielbasa into half-inch dice and in a separate skillet sauté until slightly crispy. Add the cooked sausage to the cheese soup and you are almost done.
Garnishes turn this soup from really good to great. I like to make sourdough croutons and French-fried jalapeno rings.
Set your oven to 200 degrees. Slice sourdough bread in 1/4-inch dice. Place bread cubes on a sheet pan and let them dry slightly in the oven for about 15 minutes. Into a heavy skillet over medium heat, add a couple of tablespoons of unsalted butter and some of your favorite Cajun seasoning. Toss the toasted cubes in the butter and seasoning. Remove to a clean sheet pan to cool. These croutons keep for several days stored in zip lock bags.
For the french-fried jalapeno rings, slice fresh jalapenos into rings. You can use pickled jalapeno slices also, but they need to be rinsed and drained. Put a quarter of a cup of cornstarch in a small paper bag. I always keep some of those old brown paper lunch bags on hand. Add the jalapenos, close the bag and shake to coat the rings. Bring canola oil to about 375 degrees. Add the jalapenos in batches and cook until golden. For those of us who love spice, these jalapeno rings will become a favorite garnish.
To serve, ladle soup into a bowl, top with a few croutons, jalapeno rings, and some shredded cheese. For this soup, I like to use a combination of cheeses — cheddar and Monterey jack are my favorites. This soup is good with most of your favorite cheeses. It is probably best to stay away from the hard cheeses, like Parmesan, except for depth of flavor.
I am sure before the year is out, it will be cool again. Grab that opportunity to make some hearty cheese soup. Make it anyway you want, like substituting crisp bacon or broccoli for the sausage.
In future columns, we will discuss other types of cheese soups.
