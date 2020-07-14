I love farmer’s markets and Victoria has a good one. There’s a lot to be said for locally grown vegetables and fruit. Probably the best thing for me is finding varieties of produce that never seem to make it to the supermarket.
Louise and I went to our farmer’s market this Saturday and we weren’t disappointed. It was good to see a wide variety of vendors with some great produce. You could also pick up jams and jellies, honey, baked goods, and locally sourced meats.
I was also thrilled to see the market was fairly well attended all the while keeping socially distant. Strange times indeed.
I really believe that we should support our local growers and producers. They have a lot to offer and they deserve our support
My eyes were drawn to a vendor that had a wide variety of squash displayed. It turns out that the vendor was the Stange Homestead and Dominique and Curtis were their names. They are a delightful and informative couple. They had other beautiful vegetables too, I noticed bell peppers and jalapenos, but it was the squash that captured my attention. They had summer squash like zucchini, yellow squash and patty pan and winter squash like Hubbard, butternut, spaghetti squash, and a new one for me, candy roaster. Until today I had never cooked a candy roaster. It is amazing, and if you get a chance pick one up.
Squash doesn’t get the respect it deserves. As a food source, it has been with us a long time. Squash seeds have been found in Ecuador dating back over 12,000 years. It was a staple in the diet of our Native American ancestors. Squash was cultivated together with corn and beans. They became known as the Three Sisters. While it’s eaten as a vegetable and in the culinary world it is treated as a vegetable, it is technically a fruit, like tomatoes.
Here’s a bit of trivia for you. In 1893, the Supreme Court ruled that the tomato was a vegetable thereby allowing it to be taxed under the Tariff Act of 1883, which applied only to vegetables but not fruit. The journalist Miles Kington summed the issue up writing, “Knowledge is knowing the tomato is a fruit. Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.” But I digress.
You may ask yourself, what is the difference between a summer squash and a winter squash? If you said one is grown in summer and the other is grown in winter you would be wrong. Both are grown in the summer. The primary difference is the skin. Summer squash is harvested while it is still young and the skin is tender and flavorful. Winter squashes are mature and the skin is very tough and should be removed before eating. That said, there are exceptions. The acorn squash and the delicata squash are both winter squashes but their skin is totally edible.
Summer squash are incredibly versatile and can be prepared in many ways, even raw. They can be sautéed, steamed, fried, grilled, roasted and boiled. I like to buy small to medium summer squash. As summer squash get bigger, I find that their flavor gets a little muted and the seeds are a little tough. Not to worry though, the seeds are easily removed. The flavor of the squash can be intensified by roasting. Simply cut the squash into one inch cubes, drizzle with a little bit of olive oil, place, on a rimmed sheet pan, in a 425 degree oven and roast for 7 to 10 minutes. I like them to be a little browned around the edges but still retain their shape.
I never make a summer vegetable soup without summer squash. The squash is added last, when the soup is about 10 minutes from being done. Always eat the skin on summer squash. That is where the flavor and the nutrients live.
Winter squash can be steamed or boiled but without a doubt my favorite way of cooking winter squash is roasting. Roasting just intensifies the flavor. There is no question that the skin on a winter squash can present a little challenge. It can be difficult to safely cut a spaghetti squash lengthwise through the stem before roasting in a 375 degree oven. However, if you perforate it with a couple of pokes from your knife and microwave it for 5 minutes or so, it can be easily split. Scoop out the seeds, place cut side down in a rimmed pan, add a quarter inch of water and roast for 30 to 45 minutes (depending on the size of the squash). Let it cool a little and scrape the pulp out with a fork. Use it like you would spaghetti. If you find it a little moist after shredding, simply heat a skillet over medium high heat, add a touch of olive oil and sauté for a couple of minutes. When the steam stops rising, you have removed the moisture.
Don’t throw the seeds away on winter squash. Roast them slowly in a slow oven (275 degrees) for 30 minutes to an hour. They are great in salads or salted and eaten out of hand.
I could go on and on but I am out of space. I’ve shared a couple of recipes but there are many more that I’ll cover in a future column.
