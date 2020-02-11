February is here, and hearts are everywhere. From greeting cards to boxes of candy, they are hard to miss. February is the month of love, but did you know that February is also American Heart Month?
It is a national awareness month in support of the battle against heart disease. Heart disease affects more than 18 million adults and is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States with about 647,000 deaths each year. To put that into perspective, that averages out to be one death every 37 seconds.
What is heart disease exactly? It is an umbrella term that is used to label cardiovascular complications, which includes coronary artery disease, heart attack, congestive heart failure, peripheral artery disease as well as stroke. Each of these disorders are caused by damage to the heart or blood vessels.
The most common risk factors for heart disease are, overweight and obesity, a diet rich in saturated fats and sodium, physical inactivity, diabetes and excessive alcohol use. While heart disease can be genetically passed to children from their parents, a lot of them can be avoided by following a heart-healthy diet and getting adequate exercise.
As Americans, we love to overconsume, which affects heart health with excess saturated fat and sodium. Saturated fats are often labeled as “bad fats,” but that is not completely true; the body needs saturated fats, but in limited quantities.
It can be found in most animal products including meats, butter, cheese and other dairy products. The American Heart Association recommends consuming no more than 5% to 6% of total daily calories from saturated fat, which is 13 grams for someone following a 2,000 calorie diet. This will vary depending on individual personal calorie intake. It is important to limit saturated fats as they have been shown to increase cholesterol and promote blockage in arteries, which can lead to heart attacks, stents, cardiac bypass surgery and even stroke.
Sodium plays a key role in heart health as it can be a main contributor to high blood pressure. An appropriate daily limit is about 2,300 milligrams daily. This can easily be met without having to salt foods while cooking or even at the dinner table. A lot of shelf stable, frozen and convenience foods are very high in sodium, so reading food labels is crucial to staying within the limit. Foods that are considered low sodium have 250 milligrams or less of sodium per serving. This will allow you to enjoy these items throughout the span of the day.
Following these nutritional tips can keep your heart healthy and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease. While you are showing your loved ones how much you care this month, show your heart some love as well.
For more information on heart health you can visit heart.org or schedule an appointment with your friendly neighborhood registered dietitian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.