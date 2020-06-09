June is National Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month — a time when many health organizations shed light on the astonishing number of adults with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias.
While dementia is not a specific disease, it is a term that groups together specific cognition-related symptoms that are commonly associated with Alzheimer’s Disease, a degenerative brain disease that impacts memory and cognitive function. According to the CDC, more than 50 million Americans live with this disease, affecting 10-14% of adults over the age of 65 depending on race and ethnicity.
Unfortunately, there is not a cure to the disease, but there are many ways to help prevent cognitive decline.
As we age, many of us fear reaching a point where we no longer remember the past or cannot recognize our loved ones. Keeping an active mind can help prolong this by working on puzzles, reading, playing strategy or memory-related games.
Maintaining a healthy brain with the food we eat can also play a crucial role in prolonging and preventing a decline in cognition. A diet rich in healthy fats, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties serves as brain food to sharpen our memory and protect from damage. Make these a part of your day to keep your brain fueled.
The human brain is made up of 60% fat, so it requires healthy fats to keep it running. Omega-3 fatty acid, a type of unsaturated fat, is the preferred source. This type of fat is commonly found in fatty fish, such as salmon, mackerel, trout and albacore tuna. Try incorporating fatty fish into your meals once or twice each week to reap the most benefits, though avoid frying it.
Tree nuts are also an excellent source of unsaturated fat, especially walnuts which are high in omega-3’s. Grab a small handful (1 ounce) of walnuts to feed the brain with a healthy snack.
Antioxidants are found in several fruits, vegetables and nuts and work to prevent damage to brain cells. Citrus, berries and leafy green vegetables are a few sources packed with antioxidants that you can incorporate into your meals or snacks. My favorite sources are coffee, green tea and dark chocolate, all of which can also boost your mood and keep your brain more alert.
Foods with anti-inflammatory properties play an important role in combating aging of the brain and can contribute to improved memory, as well. Red and blue fruits and veggies are loaded with vitamins that reduce inflammation that can damage brain cells. Nuts and seeds such as almonds, chia and flax seeds also contain anti-inflammatory compounds that keep your memory sharp.
Although Alzheimer’s disease and dementias mostly affect adults over the age of 65, it is important to maintain a healthy brain and prolong cognitive decline as early as possible. Try incorporating a few servings of these foods each day to protect and fuel your brain. Don’t forget to keep fun games and puzzles available to exercise your brain and memory each day.
