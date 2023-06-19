Famed musician Michael McDonald once said “Las Vegas is a city built on hopes, dreams, and a little bit of crazy.”
Because dreams, feathers, spangles, neon lights and a little bit of crazy are some of my favorite things, Las Vegas is one of my favorite places.
Recently one of my favorite people and I hopped on a plane and headed for Sin City. There are lots of reasons to go to Vegas and, while I never need to be coaxed that way, the great Rod Stewart was my siren song for this trip.
I have loved Rod Stewart for as long as I can remember. He burst onto my musical radar screen back in 1988 when his chart-topping hit "Forever Young" poured out of my boom box as it made its way up Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 countdown.
In those days you could find me listening to the Top 40 countdown every weekend, with my finger poised on the record button, ready to add the newest, coolest tunes to a cassette tape and Stewart definitely made the cut.
I will admit I was a little late to the Stewart fan club but I had a very good reason, his first album, "An Old Raincoat Won't Ever Let You Down," was released in 1969, before I was born. While I may have been a tad tardy I long since made up for that with my heady enthusiasm and sincere admiration. "Maggie May," "Hot Legs," "You Wear it Well," "This Old Heart of Mine" and so many more will all have me singing at the top of my lungs.
And I am not the only one. Stewart is one the greatest selling musicians in history with an astonishing 120 million records sold over the course of his epic career. Even now, at 78 years young, an incredible 12 years into his Cesar's Palace residency, he is selling out shows.
Seeing him was our first order of business after the plane touched down.
Of himself Stewart said, "I don't think people expect Bruce Springsteen to come out in a pink satin jacket, but Rod Stewart, they do. And I like doing it; I don't wear it just because I think I have to. I'm a very flamboyant person."
I love Steward, partially because I too am a flamboyant person who loves to dress up. So after we made our way to the palatial Cosmopolitan hotel I slipped into my sparkiest dress, one purchased just for this occasion.
Our seats, on the fourth row were so close and so perfect. I couldn't believe that the same girl who used to listen to these tunes over the air waves was almost close enough to touch the epic singer, but there I was. It was a magical night of songs I know by heart.
The rest of the long weekend was full of fun and frivolity. We enjoyed a visit to the new and interesting Neon Museum, drinks at the cool and cold Ice Bar, dinner with, yes with, and a show by Gene Simmons and of course some epic dining. The steaks at VooDoo Steak House were almost as amazing as the view from the 51st floor of the Rio.
Our meal at the sexy new offering at the Bellagio, the Mayfair Supper Club, was both entertaining and sublime. I have heard it said Paris is always a good idea, I'd like to say now that I believe that Vegas is also always a good idea.
When it was finally time to come home, I looked for just the right thing to cure my literal and figurative hang over and as luck would have it Rod Stewart had the answer. This meal, dubbed the "Hangover Sandwich" was his contribution to the 1988's Rock N’ Roll Cuisine cookbook and pairs well with a Forever Young cocktail, both of which are loosely guaranteed to cure what ails you.