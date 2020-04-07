I hope all of you are practicing social distancing and washing your hands regularly and often. I know that even during these trying days, you are thinking of others and finding ways to make their lives a little easier. Difficult times seem to always bring out the best in our neighbors.
Given the circumstances, our grocery stores have done an amazing job of stocking the shelves, but even so, a trip to the store should be made with caution and as infrequently as possible. One way to limit those trips to the store is to prepare dishes that can be frozen. Many dishes can go straight from the freezer to the oven. Others can be prepared to a point, frozen, thawed in the refrigerator and then baked.
There is no doubt that many of you have been freezing things for years. That said, I suspect there is a significant contingent of our neighbors who haven’t given freezing techniques a scintilla of thought. And why would you? We’re always taught that fresh is best. The goal of successfully freezing prepared dishes is twofold. First, the food should be safe to eat and second it should never taste as if it had been frozen.
The food safety component is easy. Don’t put hot food in the freezer. Dishes that are prepared to be frozen need to cool on the counter and then placed in the refrigerator until the food reaches 40 degrees. Once at that temperature or cooler the food is ready to be packaged, labeled and frozen.
The quality of the frozen food is equally important. There is no reason for the quality of the food to deteriorate from freezing. To maintain the quality of the food, you just need a few supplies. You probably already have many if not most of the supplies needed.
Foil pans: I keep a couple of sizes at home all the time. The most convenient sizes for home freezers are the 9-inch-by-13-inch-by-x 2-inch and the 8-inch-by 8-inch-by-2-inch. You don’t want to put your good pans into the freezer and if you are gifting one of your creations, you don’t want the recipient to worry about getting the dish back to you.
Freezer quality plastic bags: Not all plastic bags are created equal. Regular storage bags are OK to keep food in the refrigerator for a couple of days, but they will not stand up in a freezer. It is very easy for food to pick up unpleasant smells in the freezer. Don’t skimp on the freezer bags.
Plastic wrap: Air is your enemy in freezing. Use several layers of plastic wrap on individual servings before placing them in freezer bags.
Freezer tape: This isn’t a must have but it is nice to have. It’s a good idea to label your food. I am embarrassed to admit the number of times I’ve pulled something out of the freezer, and I don’t have a clue what it is. Regular tape won’t stay on the package, but freezer tape will stay on and you can write on it. I use a sharpie.
It’s not a good idea to freeze in glass containers or plastic containers.
I am not as concerned about breakage as I am concerned about the air that remains in these containers. It is the air that contributes to freezer burn and funky smells and tastes.
Many dishes can go straight from the freezer to the oven. Other dishes should be thawed before cooking.
It is best to thaw the dishes in the refrigerator. If you are tempted to thaw something in the microwave, make sure you remove all the plastic. Melted plastic is never a good thing in your food.
I have included a couple of recipes that freeze really well. The recipes can be doubled or tripled. So make extra and freeze one or gift to someone. That’s an easy way to share your food and your smile. Stay apart and stay well.
