When journalist Hunter S. Thompson said, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!” he summed up exactly the way I try to live my life.
I am a high energy person in perpetual motion. I am always ready to see, learn and experience new things.
If you read my column very often you know I love a little adventure or a new opportunity. So a couple of weeks ago when my phone rang and on the other end of the line was Lorraine with an invitation to speak at the Azalea Garden Club I eagerly accepted. The topic was “Recipes from the Fall Garden.” Although it still feels like the dog days of summer outside, I am earnestly looking forward to cooler weather and the recipes that go along with it.
I admire these sweet ladies because gardening is not one of my talents. Back in April 2020 when the COVID lockdown began in earnest I planted a little COVID container garden. My sweet son, Carter, gifted me two raised beds for Mother's Day and I was sure this gardening thing would be a snap, it was not.
Between my lack of skill, the insects and the deer, my crop consisted of a couple of wimpy tomatoes, a few random squash and a couple of serrano peppers. I joke that if I had been forced to live off the land I would have starved. This year I made a tiny contribution to a much larger and more successful garden; the project was spearheaded by my favorite farmer and although my input was slim the rewards were great. I even picked my very own sweet corn, a first for me.
It is so hot, dry and miserable it is hard for me to imagine anything being grown here with much success right now. As I pondered what recipes to share, I cranked down my air conditioning, lit an apple and cinnamon candle and pretended a cold front was on the way. I wanted to share things with the ladies that were easy but with a little different twist on fall favorites.
Our weather always seems to make the turn to fall at the end of October and if you have been to the grocery store anytime in the last few weeks you know that "Pumpkin Spice Season" is upon us (On a side note, does everything really have to have a pumpkin spice edition?) so, my mind started down the pumpkin path.
Back when my children were young, one of our favorite things to do leading up to Halloween was to carve pumpkins. I would hack the top off a couple of pumpkins and give them big spoons to scoop out the "guts." Once cleaned and empty they would use sharpie markers to draw gap tooth grins on our gourds and I would help them cut them out with a paring knife. Life was breathed into these beauties when we placed a lit votive candle inside of each one and turned out the lights. The dancing flames added to the spooky delight shining out from our front porch.
After they finished, we would pick the seeds out of the pumpkin "guts," wash and roast them in the oven with a little season salt. It was Halloween fun at its finest.
In this sweet memory I found the first recipe I would share, Pumpkin Seed Toffee, it is decidedly fall in flavor but not in the typical run of the mill way. Once I had squash on the brain, the Roasted Butternut Squash Prosciutto Pizza with Caramelized Onions quickly came to mind. Inspired by my candle, I also shared Whipped Goat Cheese served with fresh apple slices.
These are all things that can easily leave the garden and join the table on any occasion from tailgating to Thanksgiving.
The love of food is universal, whether you are growing it or cooking it there is real satisfaction in the finished product. I loved getting to share a bit of what I love to do with the ladies of the Garden Club and look forward to the chance to try my hand at gardening again soon.
I took a batch of toffee to share with the group and will share the recipe with you so when your little goblins are ready to carve Jack-o'-lanterns in a few weeks you will be ready to surprise them with a sweet treat.