They say, “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb,” and this March is certainly no exception.
Since the day after Christmas, I have been so busy with my work as a real estate agent that I feel like I have been running nonstop, so when my stepmother, Mary, called and asked me if I wanted to come for a visit a couple of weekends ago, I jumped at the chance.
Mary and my dad live in Bala, Canada, just outside Toronto. The winters are bitter cold and very snowy so this year, they have become “snowbirds” and taken up temporary residence at the family home in D’Hanis, a charming little village of just more than 500 people to the west of San Antonio. When I arrived late Friday evening after a harrowing drive through fog, rain, construction and San Antonio traffic, my nerves were shot, and I was starving, so we headed straight into town for dinner.
Bill and Rosa’s KK Steakhouse in downtown D’Hanis was just what the doctor ordered. The quaint wood-frame building is filled with charming rustic decor and on the stage was a sweet gentleman who may have been the inspiration for the phrase “pickin’ and grinnin’.” As I enjoyed the relaxing music, velvety wine and rich steak, the memory of my long, hard week faded like a distant memory. As the hour grew later, we decided to make an early night of it so we could hit the ground running the next morning, and that is exactly what we did.
Saturday, we made our way into San Antonio to meet up with Mary’s lifelong friend, Janet, and her husband, Vince, both of whom I adore. Janet is all sparkles and fringe, which is right up my alley, and her darling husband Vince is the perfect foil to her larger-than-life personality.
Over the years Janet, Mary and I have had many adventures and Saturday was no different. We headed to the Pearl Brewery area of the Alamo City and we went to lunch at the great, funky, fun Luxury restaurant.
Situated right on the banks of the river, Luxury is more unique outdoor dining experience than restaurant. Made up of two converted shipping containers, the first is the kitchen and the second is a bar. They are laid out in the shape of an “L” with tables set up in between. There are also fun palapa swings overlooking the water.
We found a table in the sun, so we could enjoy the gorgeous weather and enjoyed a casual but scrumptious meal and even better conversation. When we were stuffed, the men retired to watch football and we gals headed out for an afternoon of shopping, finding little treasures and laughing lots. A lovely afternoon whiled away with family, friends and food definitely recharged my battery.
Sunday, we enjoyed another wonderful but heavy meal at Bill and Rosa’s and set out to explore the antique and gift shops in Sabinal and Uvalde. When we were all shopped out, we decided to explored more of D’Hanis. I was fascinated by the historic cemetery where we happened on the grave of Capt. H.J. Richarz, a German who made his way to Medina County via Indianola and whose life ended fighting Indians at Fort Lincoln, but not before becoming a decorated Texas Ranger.
We also walked the grounds of the famous D’Hanis brick and tile factory, which has been making natural floor and roof tiles and bricks in the tiny hamlet of D’Hanis since 1905; I have never seen so many bricks, every possible size, shape and finish were there. As we perused the yard, I realized I have seen D’Hanis stamped bricks for most of my life, often as pavers, but never knew their productions was the backbone of a beautiful little Texas town.
After the brickyard, we made our way to The Country Mart, a general store in the truest sense on the word, where they sell everything from cake mix to the meat market’s famous homemade sausage to tanned deer hides.
After a little more shopping, it was time for me to head home; I was sad but also refreshed, ready to take on this busy week.
When I got home, I made my own version of the fantastic sandwich I enjoyed at Luxury, the braised short rib banh mi, a Vietnamese-style sandwich served on a split baguette. The one I gobbled up at Luxury was stuffed with shredded braised short ribs and topped with carrots, basil, cilantro and pickled onions; it was heavenly. Braising the short ribs is a time-intensive process but totally worth it in the end. I hope you enjoy.
