I have written about going to Texas Antiques Week in Round Top and Warrenton several times. In the past, I have only found myself in that “neck of the woods” during show times, but a few of weeks ago, lured by the promise of treasures at the Junk Gypsy barn sale, I loaded up with my gal pal Melanie and headed to Fayette County.
We made our way leisurely down the road, stopping at one of my favorite places, The Garden Company in Schulenburg, to eat lunch.
After a lovely meal, a round of sangria and a quick visit with the charming and handsome owner, we were on the road again.
It was sweltering when we whipped into the Junk Gypsy World Headquarters but not too hot to shop. We wound our way through the seemingly endless array of treasures and oddities but ultimately left with only some small trinkets.
We put our finds in the trunk but knew it was far too early to head home, so we decided to explore Round Top. We shopped, snacked and sipped our way around Town, Henkel and Bybee Squares. There were so many charming shops all full of clothes, antiques, gifts, pies and treasures, that we ended up whiling away the whole day.
It was such a fun day that I am already planning my next visit to the quaint village of Round Top, but I think I will wait for autumn’s crisp breezes to blow me back.
Recently, I have also written about my changing attitude toward gift-giving. We just have too much extraneous stuff in our home and lives.
I know this probably seems like an odd observation to make while I am telling you about a shopping adventure, but que sera, sera.
When I left for Round Top, I was on a mission to find an interesting and unique birthday gift for my husband, Will. I wanted to buy something useful and meaningful, not just another “thing.”
Will already has so much of everything that it is hard to buy for him. In addition to that, he is extremely busy right now at work so a trip, even a quick one, was totally out of the question.
As I wandered, I had a keen eye out for just the right thing. As luck would have it, I found it in a charming shop called The Humble Donkey Studio. Curated by John Lowery, the delightful owner and artist, I was smitten the moment I stepped over the threshold.
The eclectic mix of antiques, gifts and art work were a feast for the eyes and that coupled with the witty banter and cold Lone Star Light offered by John made the Humble Donkey one of the coolest places I’ve been in a long time. While I looked and shopped, I stumbled across an original painting by John titled “Kicks with Feathers,” a portrait of a donkey in full Indian chief regalia. As soon as I saw Kicks, I knew I was looking at the perfect birthday gift for Will.
Melanie and I chatted with John, and as we left, he grabbed the triangle hanging by the front door, and when we stepped outside he gave it a hearty bang and yelled, “Katherine gave a donkey his wings.”
It turns out The Humble Donkey’s slogan is “Every time you buy some art, a donkey gets its wings.” So when a sale is made, the triangle gets a bang and the proclamation rings out loud and proud through Henkel Square. It would be worth buying some artwork just to participate in this hilarious tradition, and as a bonus, the art really is fabulous.
If you find yourself in Round Top stop in the Studio; you will be glad you did. And be sure to give a donkey its wings; it’s an experience everyone should have at least once in their lives.
Will absolutely loved “Kicks with Feathers,” and as an extra birthday treat, I made him these hearty scones for breakfast. They are quick and easy to make and very hard to resist.
