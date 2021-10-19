Among my favorite things in life are food and music — live music in particular. Victoria is fortunate to have so many opportunities to experience live music. A couple of years ago, the Bach Festival hosted a Mariachis and Margaritas extravaganza. There was wonderful music, great food and hundreds of some of the happiest people I have ever seen.
I presented four of the recognized types of tequilas and encouraged participants to try them while I described what made them different from one another. This is not as easy as you might think. I learned very quickly that tequila rekindles some powerful memories that seem to center around pulsing headaches, extreme nausea, a mouth that seems to be filled with dirty cotton balls and actions that are only vaguely remembered and never recounted.
If your only encounter with tequila occurred in your youth and involved massive quantities of Cuervo Gold and a legendary hangover, I encourage you to give it another shot — pun intended.
About 3,000 years ago, the Aztecs had a drink made from the fermented sap of the agave plant. This drink came to be known as pulque.
Fast-forward about 2,500 years, and we find the Spaniards in Mexico fresh out of the brandy they brought with them to celebrate their annihilation of the Aztecs. While they were out of spirits, they brought with them the knowledge required to distill spirits. They roasted agave plants in mud ovens, crushed the juice, distilled it and made mezcal.
All tequilas are mezcal, but not all mezcals are tequila. In the mid-1500s, Mexico began a trade route with Manila, and by the early 1600s, the first large-scale distillery was built in what is now Tequila in the state of Jalisco. This was great. Parties were hopping. Everybody was happy, but then the Mexican government realized that they weren’t benefiting from the sale of this product. So, as governments are want to do, they outlawed the production of tequila. This didn’t last long. In 1758, Jose Cuervo — yes, there really was a Jose Cuervo — received the first government commission to produce tequila.
Until the United States entered the prohibition era, tequila was consumed primarily by locals. Americans, tired of second-rate whiskey and bathtub gin, flocked to the bars of Tijuana where tequila was the drink of choice. In 1936, Prohibition had ended, and a newspaperman and his wife visited a bar in Tijuana owned by an Irishman named Madden. By a lucky accident, he created a drink he called a tequila daisy. The rest is history as the margarita was born. Margarita in Spanish means daisy.
In 1974, Mexico declared that tequila was their intellectual property. This required that tequila be made and aged only in the states of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Nayarit, Michoacán and Guanajuato. It required the use of blue agave. And it prescribed the amount of aging required to produce the five types of tequila.
Blanco tequila:
- This is tequila in its purest form. It is bottled right after it is distilled and is crystal clear. For marketing reasons, it is sometimes called silver tequila.
Joven tequila:
- Joven means young and this tequila usually achieves its gold color from sugar and caramel coloring. It is usually a mixto tequila, which means it contains other ingredients than 100% blue agave. This is the least expensive tequila, and this is the one to use for mixed drinks like margaritas. I know I will draw the ire of bartenders, but tequila aficionados believe that using really good tequila for mixed drinks is a waste of money and good tequila.
Reposado tequila:
- This is rested tequila that has been briefly aged for up to a year in either white oak or French oak barrels. Very often, the barrels were previously used to age wine, cognac, whiskey or bourbon.
Anejo tequila:
- Anejo means old, and this tequila is the good stuff. It has been aged in oak barrels for at least a year but no longer than three years. It is smooth with complex flavors. This is a spirit to be sipped and savored. No shooting, please. Well, you can if you want, but you are wasting your money.
Extra anejo:
- This tequila has been aged longer than three years. This designation has only been recognized since 2006. It is the darkest, smoothest and most expensive. If a friend gives you a bottle of extra anejo, cherish them. A bottle of 10-year-old extra anejo can sell for around $1,000.
In Mexico, tequila is often served neat and is sipped. The flavor is opened by adding just a few drops of ice-cold water. Here, shots are often served with a little salt and lime, and more often than not, are pounded back.
You have an opportunity to come sample some or all of the different types of tequila this Sunday as the Bach Festival is once again hosting Mariachis and Margaritas from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Club Westerner.
There are a limited number of tables available, so get your friends together and have a great time supporting one of Victoria’s greatest music and cultural providers. To secure your table, call 361-570-5788 or visit victoriabachfestival.org.
Ariba, abajo, adentro.
