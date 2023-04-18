A few years ago, I wrote a column generally describing the five mother sauces. The French chef, Auguste Escoffier, developed what has been come to be known as the mother sauces in the early to mid-19th century. Originally there were four mother sauces, brown sauce, tomato sauce, bechamel sauce, and volute’ sauce. Shortly thereafter, Hollandaise sauce. They are called mother sauces because each one forms the basis for many other sauces.
In that column, I said we would explore each sauce in some detail in future columns. Today we will look at the newest mother sauce, Hollandaise sauce.
You might think that Hollandaise sauce, because of its name, originated in Holland. It is believed now that the sauce originated in Normandy. The Huguenots, when expelled from France, took this sauce with them to Holland. When they returned to France with their sauce, it was called “Dutch sauce.” The sauce was written about in the early 1570s and the recipe was documented in 1651. The recipe called for the sauce to be served over asparagus.
The dish we all associate with Hollandaise sauce is Eggs Benedict. That dish was invented by the chef of Delmonico’s in the 1860s.
For as long as I remember, I have loved Eggs Benedict. When I was 12 or 13, I was watching Channel 8 in Houston, which was the PBS channel. Julia Child was preparing this classic dish. I watched as she explained that a little white vinegar should be added to the water when poaching eggs. She explained that Canadian bacon was neither Canadian nor bacon. Finally, she whipped up Hollandaise sauce and made it look so easy. I immediately attempted it and wound up with lemony, buttery, scrambled eggs.
In theory, making Hollandaise sauce, in the classic way, is simple. You simply whisk egg yolks and lemon juice over low heat. When the yolk lightens in color because of all the air you have whipped into them, you slowly add very soft butter by the tablespoon while whipping the mixture constantly and controlling the temperature, should it overheat, by cooling the bottom of the pan in cold water. So, if you have the whisking stamina of a marathoner and perfect temperature control, the classic method of preparing this sauce is for you.
You cannot be blamed if you have sworn off making Hollandaise because, even with your best efforts, you ended up with a sauce that had little bits of eggs or a sauce that has broken. I encourage you to try the method I have used for years.
Add three egg yolks, a touch of salt and cayenne pepper, a scant two tablespoons of fresh lemon juice to a blender. Heat ½ cup of unsalted clarified butter until the butter is very hot but not burning. Blend the egg yolks and lemon juice for three or four seconds. While the blender is still running, add the butter in the thinnest of streams. When all the butter has been added, you are through. Use the sauce immediately. If you need to hold it for a while, place the sauce in a thermos and you are good to go.
You might be thinking, “that is similar to the way I make mayonnaise except I use oil instead of butter and I might add a little Dijon mustard.” You would be right. Mayonnaise and Hollandaise are kissing cousins. One is served cold, and one is served warm. Basically, they are both egg emulsions.
Hollandaise is delicious served on asparagus, artichokes, broccoli, cauliflower, eggs, salmon, and shellfish. In fact, I will serve Hollandaise over carpaccio or a filet of beef.
For the beef you might substitute a tablespoon of reduced white wine and a tablespoon of champagne vinegar for the lemon juice and add some finely diced shallots. By doing this you have transformed Hollandaise into Bearnaise sauce.
By adding a couple of tablespoons of tomato paste and some chopped chervil to your Bearnaise sauce you have made Charon sauce. This is wonderful served over chicken, fish and vegetables.
By adding between an eighth and a quarter of a cup of Dijon mustard to your Hollandaise sauce you have made Dijon sauce. The slightly assertive flavor pairs well with grilled chicken, fish and vegetables.
By adding about a quarter of a cup of blood orange juice and some of its zest to Hollandaise sauce you have created Maltase sauce. This is traditionally served over asparagus and broccoli.
We could go on and on looking at the offspring of Hollandaise sauce, but space does not permit. In future columns we will take a deep dive into the remaining four mother sauces.