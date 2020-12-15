Have you ever heard someone say, after a hard day or week or year, “What I would not give for some seared foie gras with beef Wellington and duchess potatoes with shaved black truffles?” I have never heard that. Nor have I heard anyone crave some fancy-schmancy dish. I have heard, all the time, “I would really like some good home cooking.”
Even when I talk to professional chefs, their favorite meals are generally not what they have to prepare in their daily jobs. Truth be told, chefs, even the great ones, love “good home cooking.” That’s why it is surprising to me when I hear someone tell me, “I don’t cook anything fancy. I just cook basic things. You know, home cooking.” They say this as if home cooking is somehow inferior to complicated fare.
It is not inferior. It is the best. Home cooking is the best on so many different levels. Not only is it comforting and comfortable, it has a way of bringing back memories of a time when things seemed a little easier, less frantic, and families ate together, and getting together with family and friends was encouraged.
Every morning, my grandmother in Paducah, Kentucky, made the same breakfast. She started with buttermilk biscuits. I can see her standing at the drainboard, which we call the “counter” today, mixing flour, lard, baking powder and buttermilk together. She never measured anything and every morning they tasted and looked exactly the same. We ate them with softened butter, sorghum molasses and red eye gravy. I watched her do this a thousand times and, for the life of me, I have never been able to duplicate her biscuits.
She would fry thin slices of country ham. If you have never had country ham you must try it. For some, like Louise, it is an acquired taste. Country ham is nothing like ham you may be used to. It is a ham that has been salted and cold smoked for a very long time. It is dry, somewhat pungent, chewy and salty. I mean really salty. Thin pieces are cut and sometimes they are soaked in water or milk to remove some of the salt, but old-timers, like my grandparents, went straight from the ham to the frying pan. Country ham is very lean and doesn’t give up much in the way of drippings. It does, however, leave a red crust in the bottom of the skillet. If you add a touch of bacon grease, which was always on hand in a coffee can at the back of the stove, and some very strong black coffee, you have red eye gravy. What could be wrong with huge amounts of sodium and animal fat?
Eggs, fried in the ever-present bacon drippings, finished out breakfast. They were fried sunny-side up and the hot bacon grease formed a little fringe around the edges.
Vegetables were the centerpiece of the afternoon meal, which we call “lunch.” But they called that meal “dinner.” The evening meal was “supper.” There was no such thing as pan sautéing vegetables in olive oil until tender crisp. No way. The vegetables were cooked until past completely done.
My grandmother would start with a mountain of greens. These greens would either be collards, turnips or mustard greens. She would remove the tough stems, wash them thoroughly, and put them in a large pot that had onions softening in, you guessed it, bacon drippings. She would then add water, too much water, if you follow what cookbooks say, and drop in some kind of root vegetable. Sometimes it was turnips, or small red new potatoes or carrots. These bubbled away on the stove for over an hour. They were unbelievably good.
The sweet corn was amazing. She would clean the ears and throw them in boiling water. We would slather them in butter and make an absolute mess eating them. Sometimes she would slice the kernels from the cobb and run the back of her knife over the cobbs to get out the very last bit of “milk”. In a skillet full of melted butter, she would slowly cook the corn until it became almost a mush. It was divine.
No meal was ever complete without bread. Sometimes it was just a loaf of white Bunny bread. That was a popular brand in Paducah. A lot of the time though, she whipped up a pan or two of cornbread. I have included my favorite cornbread recipe with this column.
Home cooking is just the best. Notice I did not say it was the healthiest, but it can be. Home cooking is about the memories, the comfort and the love of families.
Happy holidays.
